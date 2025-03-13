Canucks’ Insider Hints Franchise Defenceman Could Leave Team

When asked about the situation in Vancouver when it comes to head coach Rick Tocchet and a new contract, Canucks’ reporter and general team insider Rick Dhaliwal hinted that the team would like to re-sign their coach, but a lot is going on with the organization that Tocchet has to consider. Among them is that Quinn Hughes could potentially leave the Canucks in a couple of years.

Dhaliwal said on the Kyper and Bourne show, “Tocchet’s franchise goalie has four injuries in 11 months, his franchise defenceman could leave in two years, his franchise center is on pace for 50 points… He’s got a decision to make.”

Why Would Tocchet Want to Stay with Canucks?

Tocchet won the Coach of the Year award last season, but he’s yet to sign a deal. As GM Patrik Allvin said, “It takes two to tango” and Dhaliwal wondered if Tocchet was taking his time. He also noted that the media is starting to get to the coach and it’s a situation that he might be thinking twice about signing on long-term to deal with.

The biggest issue will be if Hughes is considering a departure from Vancouver.

Hughes makes $7.85 million for the rest of this season and two more. If he doesn’t sign on long-term again in the summer of 2027, there will be a huge line of teams ready to back up the Brinks truck and offer Hughes whatever he wants in terms of a contract and an AAV. Losing a player of that caliber would be the reason for any coach to wonder if sticking with a team that might have to go through a rebuild is best for his future.

Quinn Hughes Canucks need trade deadline help

Is Quinn Hughes Hinting at Leaving the Canucks?

To be fair, there are no reports that Hughes has given any indication he’s looking to move on. At the same time, with the drama this year in Vancouver and the amount Hughes has been asked to handle in keeping things on track, there is a lot. If Elias Pettersson doesn’t find another gear and is ultimately traded, what is Hughes hanging on for?

He’ll have his pick when it comes to free agency, and he’ll wind up being the top-paid defenseman in the NHL with the Canucks or a handful of other teams. Would the American-born player like to join his brothers in New Jersey? It’s logical to assume that’s something he would seriously consider.

Next: Oilers Not Demoting Nugent-Hopkins, But Coach Sends Clear Warning