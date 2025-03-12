Did Oilers Get Bad News on Mattias Ekholm’s Health Status?

As per Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch on Wednesday, “The plan was he was going to join us in NY, but now it looks like he will stay in Edmonton.” This is the latest update on the health of defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who has been sitting out games for the Oilers in what was being called a “break” because he had been playing so much hockey and needed a rest.

Both Ekholm and John Klingberg remain out of the Oilers lineup, which is not ideal news for the team, which is struggling to find its footing and regain its confidence. With a win over the Dallas Stars as their lone strong performance in the past half-dozen games, Edmonton is looking for a way to keep teams off the scoreboard, and Ekholm is essential to their mix.

More Than Just a Rest for Ekholm?

The Oilers cannot afford to have Ekholm sit games he doesn’t need to. It’s one thing to give him a rest, and that’s all well and good when the team is winning. However, the Oilers are losing, and they’re searching for answers.

Oilers Mattias Ekholm: NHL Trade Talk

Knoblauch constantly shuffles his lines in an attempt to find the right mix, and with a new defenseman in the fold, it would be nice to know where the best chemistry lies on their blue line. Jake Walman had a solid game with Darnell Nurse against Dallas, but he’s being paired with Evan Bouchard (Ekholm’s regular partner).

Getting a read on what the Oilers have on defense is critical and without Ekholm, it’s going to be a mixed bag of results.

