Edmonton Oilers
Did Oilers Get Bad News on Mattias Ekholm’s Health Status?
Mattias Ekholm will not be joining the Edmonton Oilers on their current road trip. What is going on with the defenseman?
As per Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch on Wednesday, “The plan was he was going to join us in NY, but now it looks like he will stay in Edmonton.” This is the latest update on the health of defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who has been sitting out games for the Oilers in what was being called a “break” because he had been playing so much hockey and needed a rest.
Both Ekholm and John Klingberg remain out of the Oilers lineup, which is not ideal news for the team, which is struggling to find its footing and regain its confidence. With a win over the Dallas Stars as their lone strong performance in the past half-dozen games, Edmonton is looking for a way to keep teams off the scoreboard, and Ekholm is essential to their mix.
More Than Just a Rest for Ekholm?
The Oilers cannot afford to have Ekholm sit games he doesn’t need to. It’s one thing to give him a rest, and that’s all well and good when the team is winning. However, the Oilers are losing, and they’re searching for answers.
Knoblauch constantly shuffles his lines in an attempt to find the right mix, and with a new defenseman in the fold, it would be nice to know where the best chemistry lies on their blue line. Jake Walman had a solid game with Darnell Nurse against Dallas, but he’s being paired with Evan Bouchard (Ekholm’s regular partner).
Getting a read on what the Oilers have on defense is critical and without Ekholm, it’s going to be a mixed bag of results.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Sabres, Oilers, Rangers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 minute ago
Did Oilers Get Bad News on Mattias Ekholm’s Health Status?
Mattias Ekholm will not be joining the Edmonton Oilers on their current road trip....
-
New York Rangers/ 1 hour ago
Big Trade Would Push Rangers to “Front of Line” on Senators Star
Arthur Staple of The Athletic says the Rangers might consider a huge trade to...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Sabres, Oilers, Rangers
In an NHL Trade Talk morning roundup: what's going on with Rasmus Dahlin, is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Columnist Predicts Oilers Target 20-Goal Panthers Free Agent
Among six bold predictions for the Oilers over the next 12 months was Edmonton...
-
New York Rangers/ 4 hours ago
Jonathan Quick Signs 1-Year Extension with New York Rangers
The club confirmed that veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick has signed a one-year contract extension...
-
Boston Bruins/ 14 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Sabres, Oilers, Bruins, Capitals
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 11: Dahlin denies trade threat, McDavid frustrated, Bruins wouldn't...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Ottawa Senators Poised for a Postseason Run, Here’s Why
The Ottawa Senators are poised to make a run in the postseason and have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Visible Friction Brewing Between McDavid and the Oilers Coach
Monday's game and the body language from captain Connor McDavid suggests the player is...
-
Boston Bruins/ 22 hours ago
Exact Offer to Brad Marchand from Bruins Revealed
The offer details of the contract talks between the Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Was Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Rightly Criticized for Sabres’ Goal?
Was Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Evan Bouchard to blame for the third goal scored by...