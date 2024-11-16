Nurse’s Resurgence with Oilers Lost in McDavid’s Milestone Night

Darnell Nurse has been a fixture on the Oilers’ blue line for years, often drawing criticism for his playmaking, consistency, and, most notably, his high-priced contract that ranks among the league’s priciest for defensemen. However, in one of his standout performances this season, Nurse showed he can be the kind of defenseman the Oilers signed when they offered him a long-term lucrative deal.

On Thursday night, in a game that saw Connor McDavid deservedly earn the first, second, and third star for his 1000th point, Nurse recorded three points in a historic game against the Nashville Predators, signaling a potential bounce-back campaign.

The expectations surrounding Nurse’s eight-year, $9.25 million contract amplify every mistake he makes. Yet, when he performs well, he often doesn’t receive the credit he deserves. While McDavid’s incredible performance rightly stole the spotlight, — and Nurse would never want to steal the thunder from one of his best friends — Nurse’s three-point effort still warrants recognition. Although much of the criticism directed at him has been fair, the relentless scrutiny has clearly impacted Nurse’s confidence, causing him to play a hesitant style of hockey. This cautious approach has, at times, resulted in costly errors, further eroding his self-assurance and creating a vicious cycle of doubt.

Darnell Nurse is having a resurgence for the Edmonton Oilers

Heading into the new season, Nurse was determined to change the narrative surrounding his performance. Despite a rocky start, his hard work is already paying off. He has regained his confidence, looking more like the defenseman worthy of his $9.25 million annual salary. His decision-making has improved, with cleaner breakouts and a better sense of when to pinch the blue line to maintain puck possession. Notably, Nurse has also done a much better job limiting high-danger chances against, averaging just 1.23 per game alongside Troy Stecher. For comparison, last season, Nurse and Cody Ceci allowed 2.48 high-danger chances per game.

Nurse’s Unforgettable Night Against Nashville

Nurse’s refined game shined in Thursday’s overtime win against the Predators. His two goals, one of which was the overtime-winning goal, and an assist on McDavid’s 1000th career NHL point showed the variety in his game — a nice breakout pass, a snipe from a tough angle, and jumping into the play offensively and getting lost on the wing. When Nurse is playing loose and up to his standards, he’s unbelievably effective.

Furthermore, Nurse holds the franchise record for most overtime-winning goals by a defenseman, with six to his name. But it wasn’t just Nurse’s offensive contributions that shined. Defensively, he delivered a remarkable performance, with key shot blocks and a strong showing on the penalty kill. All facets of Nurse’s game exude confidence, a key factor in Nurse’s elevated play.

With a cleaner game and renewed confidence, Nurse is rediscovering his form and silencing critics. This season, his level of play appears to elevate every time he hits the ice. By refining all aspects of his game, Nurse has become a more well-rounded player, making a crucial impact for the Oilers both defensively and offensively.

