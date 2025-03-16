Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Lines vs. Rangers: Zach Hyman Status Questionable
Zach Hyman is dealing with a minor injury as is questionable for the Edmonton Oilers vs. the New York Rangers on Sunday.
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch revealed that forward Zach Hyman will be a game-time decision against the New York Rangers on Sunday. After playing sparingly in the first and third periods on Friday, there was clearly a nagging issue, and the Oilers might choose to rest Hyman.
He participated fully in morning skate drills, so the positive is that his situation isn’t incredibly serious. If he misses the game, it is assumed the decision will have been a precautionary one.
Hyman played just 10:36 on Friday. He left the game during the second period and played only two shifts in the third.
Hyman has 22 goals and 37 points in 61 games this season. He started slowly but came on strong when the 4 Nations Team was announced, and it excluded him. He has no points in his last three games.
The Lines If Hyman Plays vs. the Rangers
Based on the morning ice session, if Hyman can play, the Oilers’ lines look to be as follows:
Adam Henrique with Connor McDavid and Hyman. The second line will consist of Corey Perry, Leon Draisaitl, and Connor Brown. Vasily Podkolzin, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Viktor Arvidsson will make up the third line, and Jeff Skinner, Mattias Janmark, and Kasperi Kapanen will make up line four.
Jake Walman will play with Evan Bouchard, while Darnell Nurse will be paired with Troy Stecher. The bottom pair on defense will be Brett Kulak with Ty Emberson.
Stuart Skinner will get the start in goal after Calvin Pickard had a fantastic game against the New York Islanders that resulted in a 2-1 overtime win for the Oilers.
