Colorado Avalanche
NHL Trade Talk Rumors: Avalanche, Stars, Panthers, Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors: Rantanen talks trade, Bennett and Panthers extension talk, Maple Leafs and Matthews struggling.
In our Sunday NHL Trade Talk rumors report, Mikko Rantanen got emotional and spoke with the media ahead of the matchup between his current team and his former team. Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman reports that the Florida Panthers and forward Sam Bennett are back at the negotiating table, trying to figure out the details of a contract extension.
Mikko Rantanen Opens Up About Trade
Mikko Rantanen spoke to the media about his trade from the Colorado Avalanche, saying how grateful he was to have spent so much time with them and clarifying that he never wanted to leave. Rantanen made it clear that he was open to staying long-term.
Rantanen revealed that he had been negotiating with Colorado up until six weeks before the deadline. “I felt at that time I needed to go talk to the front office, which I did, face to face. I told them I’d be flexible and I wanted to play here for a long time,” Rantanen explained. “Then, a couple of days later, they traded me.”
When he got to Carolina, he wasn’t closed off to the idea of potentially signing there. “I never listed any teams, I’ve heard somebody say that,” he stated. “I went there with an open mind to play [in Carolina] long-term, I tried my best.”
Now, after 654 games and a 2022 Stanley Cup win together, Rantanen will face his longtime teammate, Nathan MacKinnon, for the first time. This game could be a preview for a potential first-round playoff matchup between Dallas and Colorado.
Panthers and Bennett Talking Contract
Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday Headlines that the Panthers have restarted their negotiations with Sam Bennett, hoping they can get him locked into a long-term extension. If he makes it to market, Bennett would be one of the most coveted free agents on July 1. The Panthers are hoping they can avoid that, and Friedman noted the Panthers see him as a great fit.
The Panthers have some work to do this summer. With around $19 million in cap space for next season, they’ll need to find room to sign Bennett, along with Aaron Ekblad, Brad Marchand, among others.
Maple Leafs Slumping, Matthews Speaks
Auston Matthews was public about how he wanted the Toronto Maple Leafs to go out and add pieces at this season’s trade deadline. His GM did. How does the team respond? They are have lost two in a row and are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.
Matthews said after Saturday’s loss, “Details in our game haven’t quite been there, and it’s on us to figure that out and be better.” He added, “We gotta get it through our head that all these games … are going to be playoff-like games … We have to wrap our heads around that and be better all around as a team.”
Matthews is one of the problems, as he’s not scoring. Mitch Marner said of Matthews’ struggles: “I think a lot of people just look at us and want us to get points every single night, and that’s all they care about, but he’s been playing a great defensive game … They’ll eventually start falling.”
Matthews did score a goal on Saturday. The hope is that it sparks an offensive run.
Next: Extending Bedard Could Be a Challenge for the Blackhawks
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 36 minutes ago
Extending Bedard Could Be a Challenge for the Blackhawks
Connor Bedard has grown frustrated during his time with the Chicago Blackhawks. Will he...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Three Potential Destinations for Mitch Marner This Offseason
Mitch Marner's future is uncertain. If he enters free agency, he has many options,...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 18 hours ago
Avalanche Coach Calls This Roster Best Since 2022 Cup Winners
Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar says this roster is better than the one...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Oilers’ Analyst Talks Connor McDavid’s ‘Tell’ When He’s Struggling
Some critics have examined the play of Connor McDavid for the Oilers and noticed...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 22 hours ago
Connor Bedard’s 10-Minute Penalty: Surprising or Justified?
Connor Bedard was given a 10-minute misconduct penalty and on the surface it's hard...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 22 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Sabres, Oilers, Canadiens, Rangers
NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors: McDavid making game too complicated, Rangers offseason moves, Sabres...
-
Boston Bruins/ 23 hours ago
Brad Marchand Comments On a Possible Return to the Bruins
Brad Marchand was asked if he would consider a return to the Boston Bruins...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Should Consider Making Pickard the Starter
Leon Draisaitl heaped high praise on Calvin Pickard Friday night. Is it time to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Leon Draisaitl Hits 100 Points, Lifts Oilers Past Islanders in OT
Leon Draisaitl scored his 49th goal and 100th point as the Edmonton Oilers beat...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Roundup: Oilers, Flames, and Kovalchuk Retires
In an NHL Trade Talk roundup: McDavid reaches another milestone, Backlund is injured, and...