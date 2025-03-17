Bruins Had Cameras Rolling The Moment They Traded Marchand

In a move that shocked NHL fans, specifically fans of the Boston Bruins, longtime captain Brad Marchand was dealt to the Florida Panthers just before the 2025 trade deadline. The deal was polarizing because it moved the one player synonymous with the Bruins to another Eastern Conference rival, but also for an underwhelming return. Not only that but the reaction of the Bruins’ management team was caught on video and shared with the world.

The Bruins had the cameras rolling for the moment they traded Marchand to the Panthers ?



The fact the Bruins only got a conditional second-round pick in 2027 and had to retain some of Marchand’s salary, has been met with widespread criticism. This was essentially a deal that ensures the Bruins get nothing in return on this deal for three to five seasons if that. The picks will likely land in the late 20s.

The Marchand Trade Video Is Not a Good Look for the Bruins

A video posted online from Bruins management discussing the trade has only fueled backlash from fans who hated the deal to begin with. As each new detail of the deal was revealed, you can see GM Don Sweeney appear increasingly dejected—eventually staring at his shoes when mentioning the retained salary. It’s faint, but in the background, you can hear someone else say, “Jesus” or “geez” when reacting to news of the return.

Fan reaction online was swift.

One X.com user wrote, “Marchand playing for the Panthers with the Bruins paying 50% of his salary is the icing on the cake for Boston’s whole season. And a 1st round pick in 2027 for the Panthers will be #25 in the draft at best.”

Another said, “Imagine trading away a guy like that for peanuts. End of an era in Boston.”

“Why would u record such a dumb moment?” asked another.

Marchand was emotional when he spoke about the trade after arriving in Florida. He’s excited about the chance to chase another Stanley Cup, but he never wanted to leave Boston and the Bruins. He was non-committal when asked if he would consider the Bruins again as a pending free agent.

