Chicago Blackhawks
Extending Bedard Could Be a Challenge for the Blackhawks
Connor Bedard has grown frustrated during his time with the Chicago Blackhawks. Will he re-sign with the team when he becomes a UFA?
When the Chicago Blackhawks drafted Connor Bedard in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the organization expected the team to be better in the coming years. In 2025, the team has made little gain and is still abottom-feederr in the NHL. While it is unlikely that Bedard would leave Chicago so soon, there is still the possibility that he may consider signing elsewhere.
Blackhawks Have Been Unsuccessful in Adding Talent
Outside of their drafting, the organization has been struggling to sign or trade for top-end talent. Whether it be on offense or defense, GM Kyle Davidson hasn’t really attempted to add a right-hand-man for Bedard. Since Bedard’s arrival in Chicago, the biggest addition the team received was Spencer Knight. Even though Knight is a promising young goaltender, his addition would only help Bedard’s defensive reliance. If the Blackhawks want to make the most out of Bedard, adding a superstar forward is the better option.
There is arguably no forward that can come close to Bedard’s skill on the Blackhawks. Davidson has surrounded Bedard with some star players like Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen, but they just can’t keep up with Bedard. Bedard is an extremely fast forward who has to slow down to maintain speeds with the two 30-year-olds. If he were given someone faster, like Maple Leafs’ superstar Mitch Marner, Bedard would be able to play to his full potential.
Bedard May Struggle with Continued Losing
Nobody likes losing, but a lot of the time, players are forced to ignore post-loss frustrations. The Blackhawks are 31st in the league with a 20-37-9 record for 49 points in 66 games. Despite Bedard giving his all, the team still struggles to give theirs. Bedard is forced to play his own game and, as a result, hasn’t been able to produce to his full potential. The former first-rounder has 52 points in 66 games, consisting of 17 goals and 35 assists.
Bedard has been getting frustrated with how things have been going in Chicago. The 19-year-old received a ten-minute game misconduct penalty and was clearly frustrated. Even though this had nothing to do with the Blackhawks, added tensions on the ice can lead into the locker room and cause a rift between the forward and the team.
Next: Three Potential Destinations for Mitch Marner This Offseason
