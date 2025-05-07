How Connor Brown Has Become a Playoff Beast for the Oilers

Connor Brown has officially transformed into a playoff monster, and the Edmonton Oilers are benefiting in a big way.

After a quiet 2023-24 regular season where he posted just four goals and 12 points over 71 games, Brown found his stride in the postseason, becoming a key penalty killer and important depth piece. Brown took another step in the 2024-25 regular season, scoring 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points. His playoff production continues to amp up as he’s already got four goals and six points in seven games.

He has officially flipped the script and is emerging as one of Edmonton’s most clutch contributors. Brown has become a point-per-game force and now sits fourth in team scoring, behind only the Oilers’ top stars.

His latest statement came in Game 1 of the second-round series between the Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights, when Brown scored an end-to-end beauty to put the Oilers up 4-2 with under two minutes remaining. Dekeing out one of the NHL’s better defensemen in Shea Theodore, it was the kind of ice-cold, solo-effort goal that sends an early statement in the series. His goal celebration only added to his growing status as a playoff machine, stopping short of his teammates in front of the Vegas bench and making them skate to him to congratulate him on the goal. It was a salt-in-the-wounds kind of celly.

One fan raved on social media after the goal, “Playoff Connor Brown is an animal.” Another simply called it “a scary, unreal dagger.”

Where Did This Connor Brown Come From?

This playoff surge marks a complete reversal of fortune for Brown, who went nearly 60 games last season without a goal. He was coming off a year-long injury, and it was clear he wasn’t skating the same way or feeling 100 percent. When he started to find his stride, it became evident there was a lot more under the surface.

Brown entered the 2024-25 campaign fully healthy. It was obvious this was a different player. He signed a favorable contract (a thank you for the solid deal that he didn’t really live up to the year prior) and wasted little time getting involved, now equipped with some confidence from the 2024 playoff run.

That brutal slump is now a distant memory. Since breaking through in March 2024 with an emotional tally that earned a standing ovation, Brown has turned into one of Edmonton’s most dangerous weapons when it matters most.

Brown Has Become a Difference-Maker for the Oilers

He’s not just scoring—he’s sealing games. He’s not just contributing—he’s controlling play. Per Hockey-Reference.com, Brown’s possession metrics have jumped noticeably in the playoffs, underscoring his elevated impact at both ends of the ice.

Connor Brown becoming a playoff beast for the Edmonton Oilers

For a player once seen as a fourth-line special-teams guy, Brown is now playing like a top-six threat. His postseason performances are no longer a fluke. He’s found a new gear for two seasons in a row and he’s showing opponents that the Oilers aren’t just a team that follows everything Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl do. There are players, Brown included, who are threats on their own.

Brown’s transformation couldn’t come at a better time. The Oilers appear to be finding their game, just as Brown is becoming a legitimate threat. He has gone from a forgotten name in the regular season to a certified playoff beast. And if he keeps playing like this, the Oilers may, once again, become top contenders for the NHL’s biggest prize.

