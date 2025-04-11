Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes Sign KHL D-Man Alexander Nikishin to Entry-Level Deal
Alexander Nikishin signs with the Carolina Hurricanes and talked about joining the team and hoping to play games this season.
The Carolina Hurricanes have officially signed standout defenseman Alexander Nikishin to a two-year entry-level contract following the mutual termination of his deal with SKA St. Petersburg. The 23-year-old blueliner will earn $832,500 per season through 2025-26 and receive a $185,000 signing bonus.
Pierre LeBrun of TSN notes, “Still in flux as to when exactly Nikishin will get to Carolina, team and agent working through immigration/work visa process.”
BRINGING THE BOOM TO RALEIGH!!!— x – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 11, 2025
The #Canes have signed defenseman Alexander Nikishin to a two-year, entry-level contract 💪
Details » https://t.co/JRuEVBIma9 pic.twitter.com/MJTh3qR30l
“His size and skill have allowed him to have a record-breaking career in the KHL,” said Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky. “We believe he will be an impactful player in the NHL.”
Nikishin is expected to join Carolina for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Frank Seravalli reporting that his NHL debut could come in Round 1 against the New Jersey Devils, pending the completion of his work visa. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defenseman is coming off another dominant KHL season, recording 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 61 games while serving as captain of SKA. He also added three points in four playoff games.
Over his KHL career, Nikishin became SKA’s all-time leading scorer among defensemen with 177 points in 288 games and was named KHL Defenseman of the Month seven times over the last three seasons. A third-round pick by Carolina in the 2020 NHL Draft, he also represented Russia at the 2022 Olympics, earning a silver medal.
Nikishin Talked About Joining the Hurricanes
In an interview (translated to English), Nikishin noted that Carolina’s playing style closely mirrors what he experienced at SKA. He credited Evgeny Kuznetsov with giving him insight into the Hurricanes’ five-man approach and added that he hopes to appear in a few NHL games before the playoffs begin.
Asked about Tony DeAngelo perhaps talking to him about his experience with the Hurricanes, Nikishin seemed to joke about his talk with DeAngelo, saying, “He tried to tell me some things about Carolina, but I wasn’t really interested.”
