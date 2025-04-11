Edmonton Oilers
ESPN Analyst Rips Oilers, Hopes Team Taught Painful Playoff Lesson
ESPN analyst PK Subban ripped the Edmonton Oilers and their roster decisions, hoping they learn a painful playoff lesson.
Former NHL defenseman PK Subban isn’t holding back when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers’ offseason decisions — or lack thereof. His comments have ruffled some feathers in Oil Country, even if some believe he might be onto something. Fans are calling him out for not being objective as an analyst, with many thinking he might be bitter from a signing that didn’t happen back in 2022. At the very least, Subban’s hoping the Oilers lose in the playoffs because he doesn’t agree with management decisions seems a bit harsh.
According to the 2 Mutts Podcast, during a recent segment on NHL on ESPN, Subban questioned the Oilers’ judgment for the decisions they made in the offseason, specifically losing young players Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg via offer sheets to the St. Louis Blues. He suggested that Edmonton missed an opportunity to upgrade its roster ahead of what could be a make-or-break season.
So @PKSubban1 isn’t a fan of the #LetsGoOilers & the offseason moves they didn’t do in terms of letting Dylan Holloway & Philip Broberg go to the #STLBlues— 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast (@2MuttsHockeyPod) April 11, 2025
PK Subban said on NHL on @espn that he “hopes the #GoKingsGo teach the #Oilers a lesson come the playoffs” PK#NHLonESPN
But Subban didn’t stop there.
Subban Wants the Oilers to Lose and Learn the Hard Way
The former Norris Trophy winner went on to say that he “hopes the Kings teach the Oilers a lesson come the playoffs,” referencing a potential fourth consecutive first-round matchup between Edmonton and Los Angeles.
For fans who agreed that the Oilers likely made a mistake with the offer sheets, that’s where Subban lost them.
The moment Subban said he wanted the Oilers to lose because they chose not to match offer sheets or because of the summer and trade deadline moves they did make, fans started pointing out the flaws in his assessment. First, many noted that the Oilers have eliminated the Kings in three straight playoff series. “What exactly is L.A. supposed to ‘teach’ Edmonton?” one fan asked. Others took aim at Subban’s playoff record and the fact that he tried to get signed by the Oilers in 2022, and they didn’t want him.
While the Oilers remain focused on contending in the West, critiques like Subban’s continue to rile up Oilers fans. This has not been the kind of season the Oilers were hoping to have, but they are still headed for the playoffs. They’ll also be getting several of their best players back from injury over the next week. While they made some questionable decisions with their roster and arguably aren’t as strong a team as they were in 2023-24, betting against the Oilers might be a mistake.
Subban’s behavior as an ESPN analyst and his cheering for a team to lose seem to indicate that he has lost sight of what his job is.
Next: Boeser Hints at Canucks Exit Following Missed Playoffs
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 minutes ago
ESPN Analyst Rips Oilers, Hopes Team Taught Painful Playoff Lesson
ESPN analyst PK Subban ripped the Edmonton Oilers and their roster decisions, hoping they...
-
NHL News/ 16 hours ago
Insider Talks Reality of an Offer Sheet For Matthew Knies
TSN insider Chris Johnston discussed speculation of an offer sheet for Matthew Knies this...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Celebrini’s Hat Trick Makes History: Challenging Hutson for Calder
Macklin Celebrini scored a hat trick for the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, reminding...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Beat Blues 4-3: McDavid Returns, But Lose D-Man to LTIR
Connor McDavid and Edmonton Oilers earned a huge win over the red hot St....
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Is Yzerman’s Time Up as Red Wings’ General Manager?
The Detroit Red Wings are on the cusp of missing their ninth straight playoff...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Quinn Hughes Opens Up About Captaincy, Future With Canucks
Quinn Hughes talked about his future with the Vancouver Canucks and what might stop...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Avalanche Loan Landeskog to AHL for Conditioning Stint
The Colorado Avalanche have loaned Gabriel Landeskog to the Colorado Eaglers of the AHL...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Fans Track Demidov Arrival, to Debut vs NHL Megastar
Ivan Demidov is set to make Montreal Canadiens debut on Monday against the Chicago...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Is a Rebuild the Right Move for the Boston Bruins?
The Bruins have seen a falloff in their production recently. A retool may be...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
History Made as Canucks Beat Stars with 3 Goals in Final Minute
The Vancouver Canucks became the first team in NHL history to score three goals...