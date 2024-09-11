The Edmonton Oilers are extremely excited and optimistic about newly-acquired defenseman Ty Emberson’s potential development throughout the 2024-25 season. In a recent interview with Sports 1440, Bowman, Oilers’ GM Stan Bowman discussed Emberson’s acquisition in the Cody Ceci trade, highlighting what he believes Emberson could turn into as the season rolls along.
The Oilers scouted and were familiar with Emberson prior to the trade. Most importantly, they got input from Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch, who coached Emberson in the AHL.
“It was a collaboration. I talked to Kris quite a few times about Emberson, as well as our scouts, and I was already familiar with him from scouting his time with the U.S. program and at Wisconsin. He’s got a really nice skill set, and at 24, we haven’t seen his best days yet.”
The Oilers Believe Emberson Could Be a Difference-Maker for Them
While Emberson is still adjusting to the NHL level, Bowman is excited about the defenseman’s growth potential. He noted, “The player we see in October won’t be the same player we see in March. Younger players like Ty have the chance to grow their game as the season progresses.”
Bowman added, “Kris is a big fan of how Ty plays, and we’re confident he can be a great addition to our team.” At the very least, it seems Knoblauch is going to give every chance to Emeberson to earn his spot. He’ll get a fair shake at camp, potentially having a job to lose.
The Oilers may still be looking at PTOs for camp and are believed to have invited Travis Dermott to provide some depth options on their blue line. They’ve also been linked to Mark Giordano and Kevin Shattenkirk. However, fans shouldn’t sleep on Emberson, whose growth could be a significant asset as the season unfolds.
Bowman said, “The younger players, often you see progression, and they step their game up in the second half.” It sounds like the Oilers are looking forward to Emberson being among the players to do that, which would be incredibly well-timed as the Oilers expectedly push toward the playoffs.
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Former Oiler Kailer Yamamoto Signs a PTO With Utah Hockey Club
Former Edmonton Oilers forward and first-round pick, Kailer Yamamoto has signed a PTO with...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Expect Ty Emberson to Play Key Role in 2024-25
The Edmonton Oilers are expecting and excited about defenseman Ty Emberson emerging as a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Sign Jarred Tinordi, Make Tyson Barrie PTO Official
The Calgary Flames have signed Jared Tinordi and made the Tyson Barrie PTO official....
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Kraken Sign 4-Year Extension with Defenseman Adam Larsson
Adam Larsson is reportedly close to signing a four-year, $5.25 million AAV extension with...
-
Nashville Predators/ 4 days ago
Stamkos, Marchessault Could Propel Novak, Friedman Predicts
One insider predicted that Novak could see greater performance with the Predators playing alongside...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 4 days ago
Oilers, Leafs, and Flames Among Teams Interested in Mark Giordano
Four teams are rumored to be interesting in veteran defenseman Mark Giordano. Where will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Insider Predicts McDavid’s AAV with Oilers Following Draisaitl Deal
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman talked Connor McDavid's potential AAV with the Edmonton Oilers following...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
McDavid Talks Oilers Avoiding Another Dismal Start This Year
Connor McDavid looks back at the nightmarish start the Oilers had last season and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Kevin Shattenkirk Wants to Find NHL Work, Looking at Oilers
Veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk shows interest in joining the Edmonton Oilers, potentially filling a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
Oilers Waited to Announce Draisaitl Deal for Emotional Reason
The Edmonton Oilers waited for news of Johnny Gaudreau's passing to resonate before announcing...