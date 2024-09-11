The Edmonton Oilers are extremely excited and optimistic about newly-acquired defenseman Ty Emberson’s potential development throughout the 2024-25 season. In a recent interview with Sports 1440, Bowman, Oilers’ GM Stan Bowman discussed Emberson’s acquisition in the Cody Ceci trade, highlighting what he believes Emberson could turn into as the season rolls along.

The Oilers scouted and were familiar with Emberson prior to the trade. Most importantly, they got input from Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch, who coached Emberson in the AHL.

Bowman explained:

“It was a collaboration. I talked to Kris quite a few times about Emberson, as well as our scouts, and I was already familiar with him from scouting his time with the U.S. program and at Wisconsin. He’s got a really nice skill set, and at 24, we haven’t seen his best days yet.”

The Oilers Believe Emberson Could Be a Difference-Maker for Them

While Emberson is still adjusting to the NHL level, Bowman is excited about the defenseman’s growth potential. He noted, “The player we see in October won’t be the same player we see in March. Younger players like Ty have the chance to grow their game as the season progresses.”

Bowman added, “Kris is a big fan of how Ty plays, and we’re confident he can be a great addition to our team.” At the very least, it seems Knoblauch is going to give every chance to Emeberson to earn his spot. He’ll get a fair shake at camp, potentially having a job to lose.

The Oilers may still be looking at PTOs for camp and are believed to have invited Travis Dermott to provide some depth options on their blue line. They’ve also been linked to Mark Giordano and Kevin Shattenkirk. However, fans shouldn’t sleep on Emberson, whose growth could be a significant asset as the season unfolds.

Bowman said, “The younger players, often you see progression, and they step their game up in the second half.” It sounds like the Oilers are looking forward to Emberson being among the players to do that, which would be incredibly well-timed as the Oilers expectedly push toward the playoffs.