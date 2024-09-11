Former Edmonton Oiler, Seattle Kraken, and Detroit Red Wings forward Kailer Yamamoto has signed a PTO with the Utah Hockey Club and will try to earn a spot on the roster out of camp. The 2017 first-round pick has inked a PTO after he was bought out by the Red Wings and not brought back by Seattle.
Of his six campaigns in Edmonton, Yamamoto did have a solid season with the Oilers, once scoring 20 goals. Since then, he’s struggled to find any consistency. His lack of production persisted as he scored just 10 goals before the Oilers traded him to Detroit. Shortly after, he was released by the Red Wings.
Yamamoto signed a one-year deal with his hometown Kraken, but he struggled once again, recording only eight goals and a career-low 16 points.
He’ll be looking to rebound this year and is hoping that a Utah hockey team looking to make some waves under new ownership might be the right spot for him.
This is now the fourth Oiler to sign a PTO in the last few days. Sam Gagner is going to Carolina, Adam Erne is trying out with the New York Rangers, and Tyson Barrie has signed on to try and make the Calgary Flames.
Next: Former Oiler Sam Gagner Set to Sign PTO With Hurricanes
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Former Oiler Kailer Yamamoto Signs a PTO With Utah Hockey Club
Former Edmonton Oilers forward and first-round pick, Kailer Yamamoto has signed a PTO with...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Expect Ty Emberson to Play Key Role in 2024-25
The Edmonton Oilers are expecting and excited about defenseman Ty Emberson emerging as a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Sign Jarred Tinordi, Make Tyson Barrie PTO Official
The Calgary Flames have signed Jared Tinordi and made the Tyson Barrie PTO official....
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Kraken Sign 4-Year Extension with Defenseman Adam Larsson
Adam Larsson is reportedly close to signing a four-year, $5.25 million AAV extension with...
-
Nashville Predators/ 4 days ago
Stamkos, Marchessault Could Propel Novak, Friedman Predicts
One insider predicted that Novak could see greater performance with the Predators playing alongside...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 4 days ago
Oilers, Leafs, and Flames Among Teams Interested in Mark Giordano
Four teams are rumored to be interesting in veteran defenseman Mark Giordano. Where will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Insider Predicts McDavid’s AAV with Oilers Following Draisaitl Deal
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman talked Connor McDavid's potential AAV with the Edmonton Oilers following...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
McDavid Talks Oilers Avoiding Another Dismal Start This Year
Connor McDavid looks back at the nightmarish start the Oilers had last season and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Kevin Shattenkirk Wants to Find NHL Work, Looking at Oilers
Veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk shows interest in joining the Edmonton Oilers, potentially filling a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
Oilers Waited to Announce Draisaitl Deal for Emotional Reason
The Edmonton Oilers waited for news of Johnny Gaudreau's passing to resonate before announcing...