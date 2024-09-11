Former Oiler Kailer Yamamoto Signs a PTO With Utah Hockey Club

Former Edmonton Oiler, Seattle Kraken, and Detroit Red Wings forward Kailer Yamamoto has signed a PTO with the Utah Hockey Club and will try to earn a spot on the roster out of camp. The 2017 first-round pick has inked a PTO after he was bought out by the Red Wings and not brought back by Seattle.

We’ve signed Kailer Yamamoto to a PTO.



He will report to training camp on September 18. pic.twitter.com/9uOmLESkQt — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) September 11, 2024

Of his six campaigns in Edmonton, Yamamoto did have a solid season with the Oilers, once scoring 20 goals. Since then, he’s struggled to find any consistency. His lack of production persisted as he scored just 10 goals before the Oilers traded him to Detroit. Shortly after, he was released by the Red Wings.

Yamamoto signed a one-year deal with his hometown Kraken, but he struggled once again, recording only eight goals and a career-low 16 points.

He’ll be looking to rebound this year and is hoping that a Utah hockey team looking to make some waves under new ownership might be the right spot for him.

This is now the fourth Oiler to sign a PTO in the last few days. Sam Gagner is going to Carolina, Adam Erne is trying out with the New York Rangers, and Tyson Barrie has signed on to try and make the Calgary Flames.

