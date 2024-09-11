Travis Dermott Signs PTO with Edmonton Oilers

Defenseman Travis Dermott has signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Edmonton Oilers, as confirmed by multiple sources. Frank Seravalli shared the news to his followers, stating, “Expectation is we’ll see Travis Dermott arrive in Edmonton for voluntary captain’s skates this week, with a formal PTO to follow.” This came after Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk initially broke the story, indicating that Dermott is set to join the Oilers.

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal had also speculated that Dermott was on the Oilers’ radar, writing that he was a likely candidate to join the team. Leavins noted that Dermott, though a left-shot defenseman, is comfortable playing on both sides of the blue line, which could make him a potential option for Edmonton.

Dermott, 27, has spent time with the Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and most recently, the Arizona Coyotes. In 50 games last season, he recorded two goals and five assists for seven points. Over his 329-game NHL career, Dermott has totaled 16 goals and 46 assists for 62 points.

For fans who aren’t familiar with him, they might know him from a major story that broke last season. In October, Dermott became the first NHL player this season to use rainbow-colored Pride Tape on his stick, despite the league issuing a memo advising teams against its use during practices, warmups, and games.

During a game against the Anaheim Ducks, the 25-year-old defenseman was seen with Pride Tape wrapped around the top portion of his stick. The NHL quickly shifted gears after Dermott essentially ignored the league, despite whatever consequences they might try to dish out to him.

Demott Has a Connection With the Oilers

The connection between Dermott and the Oilers runs deep. He was coached by current Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch during his time with the OHL’s Erie Otters. It was there he also played alongside Oilers captain Connor McDavid for two seasons. It could be one of the reasons the Oilers are extending an invitation to him over names like Mark Giordano or Kevin Shattenkirk.

With the departures of defensemen Cody Ceci and Philip Broberg this offseason, Dermott will have a legitimate chance to compete for a regular role on the team. The Oilers have also added Joshua Brown, Connor Carrick, and Ty Emberson to their defensive group, so a job won’t just be handed to him.

