Kris Knoblauch Says Evander Kane a Possibility for Game 6

When asked if Evander Kane might be ready to go for the Edmonton Oilers following his participation in practice on Thursday morning, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch responded: “We have possibilities.” That said, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 tweeted, “Watching the entire practice it does not look like Kane will play. Skated on the 5th line and never rotated in on the 4th line. Expect the same lineup for the Oilers in Game 6.”

The fact that Kane is getting closer to ready means the Oilers might have difficult decisions ahead, assuming they can make it through Game 6. First, would the Oilers dare mess with a winning lineup that will have had to take three in a row from the Florida Panthers? It seems wild to think the team would tinker with what’s working. At the same time, Knoblauch isn’t afraid to tinker if he’s got a hunch.

This rookie coach has made some tough calls throughout these playoffs. Almost all have been right. Kane may prove to be the toughest decision yet: an elimination game in the Stanley Cup Final as the team is performing well. Kane can spark a team with his physical play and timely goals, but he’s not fully healthy. Someone productive would have to come out of the lineup to squeeze Kane in.

The Positives vs. the Negatives Of Kane Slotting Back In

If Kane is feeling good and rested, one big hit or one timely goal can mean gaining or shifting momentum, possibly even the difference between winning and losing a pivotal game. But, if Kane isn’t fully ready to be a difference-maker, why risk it?

Evander Kane Kris Knoblauch Oilers

Is a 50% Kane as good as a 100% Corey Perry? Is the seven minutes Kane might play more impactful than the seven minutes Derek Ryan might get? If Matthew Tkachuk is getting warmed up, does inserting Kane act as a deterrent? Kane has effectively shut Tkachuk down in the past.

Kane can swing the tide of a game, but perhaps he’s just as effective being a “maybe” for the Oilers that gets the Panthers thinking as they prepare for Game 6 and potentially Game 7.

Next: Janmark Open to Discount with Oilers, Desharnais Maybe Not