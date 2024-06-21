Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch announced that forward Evander Kane is a game-time decision for tonight’s crucial Game 6. The Oilers, currently holding an optional skate this morning, could see Kane rejoin the lineup as they face the Florida Panthers.

The Oilers are holding an optional skate this morning, as expected.



Kris Knoblauch labels Evander Kane a “game-time decision” this morning. #Oilers — Tony Brar ???? (@TonyBrarOTV) June 21, 2024

Kane, who skated with Sam Gagner and Sam Carrick yesterday on what appeared to be Edmonton’s unofficial fifth line, might not play tonight despite his improving condition. His final status remains uncertain.

The forward played in Games 1 and 2 against the Panthers, logging 15:22 and 10:33 of ice time respectively. However, he was sidelined for the subsequent two games. Over the first 11 games of the playoffs, Kane scored seven points with 28 shots on goal, averaging 15:24 of ice time. In contrast, his recent nine games saw a decline in performance, with only one assist and 16 shots on goal, and his average ice time reduced to 14:25.

When questioned about Kane’s potential return to the lineup, Knoblauch confirmed the possibility, emphasizing the importance of Kane’s health. If he does go, it would be a major pivot from where things were just a few days ago when Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on The Jeff Marek Show that Kane might be out for the remainder of the playoffs. “It comes down to health,” Friedman noted, recalling an interview with Oilers GM Ken Holland before Game 3, where he mentioned the likelihood of Kane being sidelined for the rest of the season.

Who Comes Out For the Oilers If Kane Goes In?

Despite Kane’s uncertain status, the Oilers’ third line of Mattias Janmark, Adam Henrique, and Connor Brown has been performing exceptionally well. It’s unlikely the Oilers make a change there. Connor McDavid has been on fire with Zach Hyman and Warren Foegele on his line. It’s unlikely the Oilers change that either. That means, Kane either plays on the fourth line or comes in on the second line with someone like Dylan Hollway coming out.

As the Oilers prepare for tonight’s game, all eyes will be on the pre-game warmups to see if Evander Kane is ready to make his return and contribute to Edmonton’s quest to take this series to Game 7.

