Janmark Open to Discount with Oilers, Desharnais Maybe Not

Amidst all the chatter that is the Edmonton Oilers trying to mount an incredible comeback against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, there is off-ice talk and speculation about roster players and their upcoming contracts. Such is life when you’re in the Final and the NHL Draft and free agency are potentially only days away.

Earlier reports from Frank Seravalli had Leon Draisaitl‘s agent already in talks with the Oilers, and a possible long-term extension is being announced as early as July 1. The hint was that Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard would follow suit the next summer, both ready to commit if Draisaitl does. Now, there’s talk about some players lower in the lineup who are pending UFAs this summer.

Among them, Mattias Janmark and Vincent Desharnais have decisions to make.

Janmark Wants to Stay, Desharnais Wants to Get Paid

Per Seravalli, reports are that Janmark is open to an extension with the Oilers that will be team-friendly, but he wants some security. He’s been a fantastic addition, especially on the penalty kill and the Oilers could use role players on lower salaries. Janmark has earned a look, especially with his play and leadership in these playoffs. If it takes a two or three-year deal to get that done, the Oilers might be open to it.

Meanwhile, Desharnais did well this season to prove he was an NHL defenseman. He’s not playing meaningful minutes in the Stanley Cup Final, but he’s gotten the attention of other teams due to his stability and size and there will be interested teams in his services. It sounds like he might want to test the market if the Oilers aren’t willing to pay him fair value.

For Edmonton, they likely would have committed to Desharnais if not for the sudden emergence of Philip Broberg. Broberg’s play has been so strong, it’s made Desharnais a healthy scratch and not a real consideration to return to the Final. Can the Oilers afford to lose him? It’s not likely they want to, but they’ll need to be realistic about salary expectations and if another team is willing to overpay Desharnais, it’s hard to fault him for wanting to cash in if he can.

