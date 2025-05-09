Edmonton Oilers
“Pretty Clear” Penalty Argue Golden Knights After Game 2 Loss to Oilers
Edmonton Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson got away with a penalty before the team put the game away in overtime to take a 2-0 series lead.
“Pretty clear it’s a penalty,” argued both captain Mark Stone and head coach Bruce Cassidy after the Golden Knights lost in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers to go down 2-0 in their best-of-seven second-round series. The Oilers’ Viktor Arvidsson got away with what looked to be a can-opener type trip, and minutes later, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl broke in a two-on-one to win the game for Edmonton.
Neither official made a call when Arvidsson tripped up Brayden McNabb, sending him flying into the boards. The play happened quickly and it was possible the refs thought McNabb blue a tire — or they had put their whistles away in overtime — but upon review, it was a trip. Having already scored two power-play goals in the game, another opportunity might have changed the outcome.
Cassidy says, “It sucks to lose a player like that.” He added that the ref was looking right at the play and “blew it”. He missed the call, I don’t know what else to say.” Cassidy did admit that these things happen, and the team has to find a way to win regardless. They didn’t, and Vegas now goes into Edmonton with a sizeable hole to climb out of.
McDavid and Draisaitl Come Through as Oilers’ OT Goal Was A High-Skilled Play
The Oilers’ overtime goal itself was a beauty. Evan Bouchard hustled back on defense and removed a player from the puck. He then rimmed it around the boards to a waiting Corey Perry, who made a great play off the wall to get it to Connor McDavid in full flight. Once he picked up the puck in stride, the feeling in the building was the game was over.
McDavid walked Jack Eichel and had Leon Draisaitl with him in a two-on-one situation. He fed the puck over to Draisaitl, who had a wide-open net.
Considering how quiet McDavid and Draisaitl had been up to that point in the game, it was the perfect storm of the depth getting the Oilers even and the stars being the heroes to end the game.
Calvin Pickard was excellent, essentially stealing this one for Edmonton.
Oilers Oilers Double Down Ahead of Game 2 vs. Golden Knights
