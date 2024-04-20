Nylander Clarifies Injury Rumors as Game 1 Status Still Uncertain

As injury rumors circulate, it’s unclear if William Nylander will play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 on Saturday night. He’s dealing with a “tweak” according to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger. That’s about all anyone from the organization will reveal. What Nylander did want to clarify is that he didn’t suffer the injury before the final game of the season. Also, he didn’t play on it after hurting himself against the Tampa Bay Lighting in a quest to reach 100 points on the season.
Nylander and the Maple Leafs started taking a bit of heat on Friday when it was learned that the forward was not at practice but was at the arena. Ruling out the likelihood he had some sort of flu bug, the only other option was an injury. However, head coach Sheldon Keefe wouldn’t reveal the status of his player, in part because he was told not to by his GM Brad Treliving.
Related: William Nylander a Maybe For Maple Leafs Opening Playoff Game
Without much information to go on, the media started to run with the idea that perhaps Nylander had a minor injury that he potentially played on in the final game of the season when he should have been resting. Bryan Hayes of TSN called it a potential case of malpractice and said, “If it comes out that he’s fighting through something, that’s a disaster.”
It wouldn’t just be a disaster because the Leafs would be without Nylander — although that would be bad. Instead, it’s a terrible look to let a player go out there in a relatively meaningless game on an injury. This is especially true if it was just so the player could reach 100 points or help someone like Auston Matthews hit 70 goals.
Not the Way the Maple Leafs Wanted to Start the Playoffs
With a series coming up that the Leafs have a history of struggling in and against an opponent they can rarely, if ever beat, this Nylander news is not ideal. Both from a player and personnel standpoint and an optics position, this is not how the organization wanted to go into this series.
Already down Bobby McMann, if Nylander is out too, that’s some serious firepower out of the lineup for the Maple Leafs. Even if Nylander can go, if he’s not healthy, that’s a serious setback.
Next: NHL Executive Claims Oilers Have an Exploitable Playoff Weakness
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 hours ago
Jacob Markstrom’s Future with Flames Reduced to, ‘I Don’t Know’
Jacob Markstrom wasn't about to declare his future speaking to the media this week,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
NHL Executive Claims Oilers Have an Exploitable Playoff Weakness
As the Edmonton Oilers enter the NHL playoffs, they enter as favorites. One NHL...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 19 hours ago
Trade Acquisitions That Could Shape 2023-24 NHL Playoff Success
A breakdown of three NHL trade acquisitions that could shape playoff success. Jake Guentzel,...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
William Nylander a Maybe For Maple Leafs Opening Playoff Game
William Nylander was ruled a maybe for the Toronto Maple Leafs opening playoff game...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Oilers Make Surprising Changes to Main Roster for Playoffs
The Edmonton Oilers made a couple of key roster decisions ahead of their first-round...
-
Nashville Predators/ 2 days ago
What to Expect From Canucks vs. Predators Playoff Series
The Canucks and Predators will be meeting each other in the first round of...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames’ Yegor Sharangovich Has Proved His Worth This Season
The 25-year-old Belarusian forward has had a career season. Was traded to the Flames...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid’s Even-Strength Production Powers Oilers’ Success
Oilers captain, Connor McDavid, significantly increased his even strength scoring this season, making the...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 days ago
Jeff Carter Announces NHL Retirement Following Penguins Game
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter has officially announced his retirement from the NHL after...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Predicting Max Domi’s Impact in the Upcoming Bruins Series
Over the last half of the regular season, Max Domi became a force for...