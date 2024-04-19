Don’t Forget Martin Jones’ Part in the Maple Leafs Success

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for Game 1 of their first-round series with the Boson Bruins, it’s easy to look forward to the goalie matchups that might ensue. Will Joseph Woll or Ilya Samsonov be the team’s starter? Can one or both of these goalies carry the team to first-round success? However, throughout the regular season, it’s easy to forget one person who played a huge part in the team’s success. That was veteran NHL goalie veteran Martin Jones.

Jones emerged as a crucial figure when the team was at its lowest point of the season. He brought a veteran presence and stability to the team’s goaltending. His performance, characterized by a calm demeanor and clutch saves, significantly helped the team navigate the season’s highs and lows.

Related: Predicting Maple Leafs’ Defensive Lineup: Game 1 of the Playoffs

A Look at Martin Jones 2023-24 Regular Season Statistics

Jones’s season statistics only tell part of the story. He posted an 11-8-1 record, a 2.87 goals-against average, and a .902 save percentage over 22 games. Yet, behind these numbers was a goalie who stepped up during critical moments, providing the Maple Leafs with a chance to win every game it played. He faced high-pressure situations against top-scoring teams, and he prospered.

Martin Jones (in this photo with the Marlies) was recalled to the Maple Leafs during the season.

Jones passed through waivers at the beginning of the season. But he would not have later in the season, so the team carried three goalies on its roster after Woll returned from his injury and Samsonov returned from his reset. Jones showed his readiness and commitment whenever he was called upon to man the crease. Even against tough opponents like the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers, he displayed his skill and experience. He won more than he lost.

Jones’ Persona Carried with It a Sense that Things Were Under Control

Jones’s contribution transcended his on-ice game. His experience and demeanor calmed the locker room and helped the team in front of him play with confidence. There is every reason to believe he will not see more action this season with the team and will not return next season. In that light, it’s worth taking time to tip our collective hats to his contribution to the team’s success this season.

Although he will likely conclude his tenure with the Maple Leafs, his impact on this season’s successes will not be forgotten. Jones was a dependable and seasoned goalie. From everything we saw of him during the season, he was also a class act and a solid teammate.

Especially crucial during a season filled with uncertainty and change, Jones proved to be a key player for the Maple Leafs. Whether anchoring the team through tough stretches or delivering solid performances game after game, he embodied professionalism during the regular season. His legacy with the team should be remembered for these attributes.

Thank you, Martin Jones.

Related: 3 Looming Questions as the Maple Leafs Enter the Playoffs