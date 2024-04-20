Projected Game 1 Lineups For Maple Leafs vs. the Bruins

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for Game 1 of their first-round series against the Boston Bruins, the practice lineup on Friday offered insights into potential configurations and defensive pairings. However, the actual lineup for tonight’s game could be subject to changes based on player availability and injuries. In short, we don’t know all the answers yet.
Can William Nylander Be Ready for Tonight’s Game?
For example, William Nylander was absent from practice yesterday. He’s a game-time decision. Obviously, he would be a crucial addition if he were cleared to play. The Maple Leafs possess depth and secondary scoring this season, but having their full complement of elite players in the lineup would bolster their chances in this series.
As game time approaches, uncertainty looms over the final lineup decisions. The Maple Leafs are a deep team capable of adapting to various scenarios. Still, the potential return of sidelined players like Nylander could significantly impact their strategy and performance in Game 1 against the Bruins.
Probably Maple Leafs Line Combinations
|Line Number
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|First Line
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|Auston Matthews
|Max Domi
|Second Line
|Matthew Knies
|John Tavares
|Mitch Marner
|Third Line
|Nick Robertson
|Pontus Holmberg
|Calle Jarnkrok
|Fourth Line
|Connor Dewar
|David Kampf
|Ryan Reaves
Extra Forward: Noah Gregor
Probable Maple Leafs Defensive Pairings
|Pairing
|Left Side
|Right Side
|First Pairing
|Morgan Rielly
|Ilya Lyubushkin
|Second Pairing
|Simon Benoit
|Jake McCabe
|Third Pairing
|Joel Edmundson
|Timothy Liljegren
Extra Defensemen: Mark Giordano – TJ Brodie – Cade Webber – Conor Timmins
Additional Maple Leafs Notes
In the latest practice updates for the Maple Leafs ahead of Game 1, Calle Jarnkrok was on the ice. This indicates he might be ready to contribute in the upcoming postseason games. His potential return is significant for the Maple Leafs, adding depth and playoff experience to their lineup. In fact, if Nylander can’t go, Jarnkrok likely takes his spot.
Ilya Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice and will likely start tonight’s game.
Interestingly, defensemen T.J. Brodie and Mark Giordano will not be drawn into the Game 1 lineup. Their absence is a bit surprising. It would seem that the Maple Leafs coaching staff is prioritizing physicality over experience. This allows other defensemen to step up and establish themselves early in the series. If they do and the decisions work, the two veteran defensemen might be injury replacements.
Meanwhile, Bobby McMann was absent from practice, raising doubts about his availability for the first game against the Bruins. As noted, Nylander’s return would be a huge boost for the Maple Leafs. Yet, both forwards could potentially provide additional offensive firepower. McMann’s absence will lead to lineup adjustments for the team.
Specifically, Nick Robertson was in the practice lineup, hinting at a potential role in the upcoming games. Robertson’s inclusion could inject fresh offensive energy into the forward lines, especially showing that he’s a threat to score every shift on the ice.
The Maple Leafs will shuffle their lines to compensate for potential missing pieces. On a positive note, the team’s ability to do so emphasizes the depth within the roster. Despite these uncertainties, the team remains focused and prepared to play with grit and determination as the playoffs unfold.
Next: Avs’ Jonathan Drouin Out First Round of Playoffs After Odd Injury
More News
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Mark Stone Cleared For Full Contact at Golden Knights’ Practice
Mark Stone was cleared for full practice on Saturday and is trending towards playing...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Evander Kane Still Out For Oilers, Hopeful for Game 1
Evander Kane is still out for the Edmonton Oilers as he was reportedly the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 8 hours ago
Jacob Markstrom’s Future with Flames Reduced to, ‘I Don’t Know’
Jacob Markstrom wasn't about to declare his future speaking to the media this week,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
NHL Executive Claims Oilers Have an Exploitable Playoff Weakness
As the Edmonton Oilers enter the NHL playoffs, they enter as favorites. One NHL...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
Trade Acquisitions That Could Shape 2023-24 NHL Playoff Success
A breakdown of three NHL trade acquisitions that could shape playoff success. Jake Guentzel,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
William Nylander a Maybe For Maple Leafs Opening Playoff Game
William Nylander was ruled a maybe for the Toronto Maple Leafs opening playoff game...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Make Surprising Changes to Main Roster for Playoffs
The Edmonton Oilers made a couple of key roster decisions ahead of their first-round...
-
Nashville Predators/ 2 days ago
What to Expect From Canucks vs. Predators Playoff Series
The Canucks and Predators will be meeting each other in the first round of...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames’ Yegor Sharangovich Has Proved His Worth This Season
The 25-year-old Belarusian forward has had a career season. Was traded to the Flames...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid’s Even-Strength Production Powers Oilers’ Success
Oilers captain, Connor McDavid, significantly increased his even strength scoring this season, making the...