Notable Players Left Off Team Sweden’s 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

The 4 Nations Face-Off rosters have been released, and it started with teams Finland and Sweden on Wednesday. The rosters were essentially what every NHL fan and media outlet had predicted. However, there were a few names that were left off that were shocking.
For Team Sweden, three players have played well this season and could have earned a spot on the roster. Instead, they could be injury fill-ins or watching from home while the tournament plays out Feb. 12-20, 2025.
William Eklund
First up is the youngster William Eklund. The San Jose Sharks rookie has been playing well for the team this season, but it seems that Sweden went with a few more experienced players for the tournament. Eklund could have found himself on the team if not for players like Gustav Nyquist or Viktor Arvidsson. Unfortunately, the management group went with a bit more experience along with their top talent players instead of youth.
Hampus Lindholm
Next up, Hampus Lindholm is an interesting name that many people had on the team just based on his name alone. Surprisingly, he was left off of the roster and Jonas Brodin of the Minnesota Wild was named. That is not to say it came down to Lindholm or Brodin. But the other six blue liners for Team Sweden were locks for the spots. Lindholm could be a player that is named if there is an injury and a player can’t make it, but it appears that there may be a shift in popular opinion on whether he should have made it or not.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Lastly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson may have been left off of a ton of prediction lists for Team Sweden. However, he has turned around his career since playing with the Florida Panthers last season. And has continued that play with the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. Ekman-Larsson, much like Lindholm, may find themselves as injury replacements. That said, he may be second to Lindholm if the chance ever arises.
The 4 Nation Face-Off runs Feb. 12-20 in what should a very exciting skilled and talented tournament. NHL fans, we finally get to see best-on-best.
Related: Team Canada Reveals Roster for 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament
Related: Team USA Names Roster for 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 hours ago
Notable Players Left Off Team Sweden’s 4 Nations Face-Off Roster
Team Sweden has a strong team at the 4 Nations Tournament, but they left...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Team USA Names Roster for 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament
Team USA have revealed its full roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament. Who...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 4 hours ago
Team Canada Reveals Roster for 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament
The roster for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament has been officially...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Source Gets Tip on Evgeni Malkin Trade Plot to Cup Contender
One source suggested he was tipped off about trade plans to move the Pittsburgh...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Ex-Oiler Hints Nurse Has Plan to Personally Deal with Reaves
Former Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Jason Strudwick suggested Darnell Nurse will deal with deeply personal...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Canucks Fire Back at Media Over Misinformed J.T. Miller Rumors
The Vancouver Canucks, specifically Jim Rutherford, have fired back at the media over ugly...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
McCabe to Miss Second Game for Maple Leafs: Injury Questions
Craig Berube offered an injury update on Toronto Maple Leafs' defenseman Jake McCabe, who...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Oilers’ Offseason Reminder: Red Hot Holloway Returns With Blues
Dylan Holloway is red hot for the St. Louis Blues and he returns to...
-
Dallas Stars/ 12 hours ago
Stars Look to Trade Market After Seguin Long-Term Injury News
Will the Stars look to the trade market as Tyler Seguin undergoes hip surgery,...
-
Calgary Flames/ 12 hours ago
Flames and Blue Jackets Pay Tribute to Johnny Gaudreau
The Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets paid tribute to Johnny Gaudreau during before...