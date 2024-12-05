Team USA Names Roster for 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament

Team USA has unveiled its roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament, showcasing an impressive mix of elite talent and rising stars.

The forward group is headlined by marquee players like Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, and Matthew Tkachuk. Joining them are dynamic scorers Jack Hughes, Kyle Connor, and Jake Guentzel, along with physical powerhouses Brady Tkachuk and J.T. Miller. Veterans like Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck bring experience, while Matt Boldy and Dylan Larkin add a blend of speed and youth.

It’s not clear what the status is of Miller, who is taking a personal leave from the Canucks.

On defense, Team USA boasts a formidable blue line led by Quinn Hughes, Adam Fox, and Charlie McAvoy. The unit also features steady hands in Jaccob Slavin and Zach Werenski, with Noah Hanifin and Brock Faber providing additional depth.

In goal, the Americans may have their greatest strength. Connor Hellebuyck, in the prime of his career, is joined by two stellar backups in Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman, forming arguably the best goaltending trio in the tournament.

Who Was Left Off Team USA?

Despite the star power, critics have noted the absence of prolific scorers like Cole Caufield, Brock Boeser, Tage Thompson, and Clayton Keller. Still, Team USA’s roster is well-equipped to challenge for the title, with its depth and talent expected to shine on the international stage.

Team USA Full Roster:

Team USA 4 Nations will be led by Auston Matthews

Here is what Team USA’s full roster looks like.

Forwards:

Auston Matthews

Matthew Tkachuk

Jack Eichel

Chris Kreider

Vincent Trocheck

Brock Nelson

Brady Tkachuk

Matt Boldy

Kyle Connor

Jake Guentzel

Jack Hughes

J.T. Miller

Dylan Larkin

Defencemen

Quinn Hughes

Adam Fox

Charlie McAvoy

Brock Faber

Jaccob Slavin

Zach Werenski

Noah Hanifin

Goaltenders

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Jeremy Swayman

