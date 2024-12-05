Trevor Zegras Leaves Game with Injury, Ducks Confirm Exit

Anaheim Ducks fans grew immediately concerned on Wednesday night as star forward Trevor Zegras exited the game after a scary fall during the second period. The 23-year-old was bumped off a defensive zone faceoff, and while attempting to stabilize himself, his right leg appeared to crumble awkwardly under him. Zegras immediately signaled to the bench for help, unable to put weight on the leg. It’s too soon to know if the injury is serious, but it didn’t look good.
It was an incidental play and certainly not an intentional attempt by anyone to injure Zegras. Just an incredibly unlucky play.
Zegras knew instantly that he had been injured. His goaltender, John Gibson, also called for medical staff to come and help as he could clearly see that Zegras was not in good shape. He rolled around on the ice, unable to stand on his own to get to the bench.
Medical staff assisted Zegras off the ice and into the locker room, leaving Ducks supporters and teammates visibly concerned. The team later confirmed that Zegras would not return to the game, fueling speculation about the severity of his injury.
This is another setback for Zegras, who has battled his share of injuries early in his career. His absence is also likely to be a significant blow to Anaheim, as the young center was seen as an important piece of their roster. And, if rumors of his potentially being traded this season were accurate, a severe injury could put the Ducks’ ability to move him in jeopardy.
More updates on Zegras’ condition are expected as the Ducks assess the injury further. We’ll be sure to provide updates as they are learned.
