What’s the (No) Deal with Bruins and Swayman Contract Talks?

The Boston Bruins are in a delicate negotiation with goaltender Jeremy Swayman, whose contract discussions have hit an impasse. Bruins president Cam Neely remains optimistic a deal will be reached. However, the situation raises important questions about Swayman’s future with the team.

In this post, we’ll review the most recent interview with the Bruins leadership group to analyze the critical points of the contract negotiations and what they mean for the Bruins’ future.

The Holdout: Swayman’s Value vs. The Bruins’ Offer

Jeremy Swayman, who played a pivotal role for the Bruins last season alongside Linus Ullmark, is seeking a new contract. However, negotiations have stalled. Now, fans and analysts can only speculate about the cause of the delay. Swayman’s impressive performance as part of one of the NHL’s top goalie tandems has undoubtedly strengthened his case for a significant pay increase.

Neely hinted that the gap between Swayman’s ask and the Bruins’ offer comes down to differing views on his market value. The goalie market has seen some inflation recently, with top goaltenders commanding high salaries. Neely commented, “I have 64 million reasons for playing right now.” This comment suggests that Swayman’s demand pushes the upper limits of what the Bruins can offer under the salary cap.

Swayman’s Market Reset: Is He Looking to Reshape Goalie Contracts?

One of the central questions surrounding the contract negotiations is whether Swayman is looking to reset the goaltender market. If Swayman views himself in the upper echelon of goalies, his camp might leverage recent contracts for comparable players to argue for a sizable deal.

Elliotte Friedman noted that the original ask was near Charlie McAvoy’s salary ($9.5) but he’s come down from that. However, he’s not close to where the Bruins are at.

Neely acknowledged this possibility when he stated that Swayman’s ask and the Bruins’ internal valuations of his worth don’t align. While Swayman’s potential to command a higher salary is understandable, the Bruins must balance this demand with the need to manage their overall roster and salary cap.

Bruins’ Negotiation Strategy: Finding the Middle Ground

Neely referenced the Bruins’ approach of not resorting to lowball or highball tactics in negotiations. Instead, they aim to find a middle ground based on fair market value. While Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has a history of getting deals done, this has proven challenging.

The delicate balance between recognizing Swayman’s value and maintaining cap flexibility for the Bruins is crucial. With key players like David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand already under sizable contracts, the Bruins cannot afford to overpay in one area at the expense of other parts of the roster.

Swayman’s Desire to Stay: A Deal on the Horizon?

Despite the current impasse, Neely remains confident that Swayman wants to stay in Boston. “I’ve asked him flat out, ‘Do you want to play here?’ and he does,” Neely said. This mutual interest suggests that both sides are motivated to reach a deal, even if it takes longer than anticipated.

If Swayman wants to remain with the Bruins, the two sides will likely compromise. The Bruins have invested heavily in their goaltending tandem, and Swayman’s partnership with Ullmark has been a cornerstone of their success. Both parties have a vested interest in keeping that dynamic intact.

Will Swayman and the Bruins Find Common Ground?

As the 2024-25 NHL season approaches, the Bruins’ front office and Swayman’s camp will continue negotiating to reach an agreement. The goalie market and salary demands complicate the situation. However, the underlying desire for Swayman to remain a Bruin offers hope that a deal will be found soon. The Bruins’ goaltending future hangs in the balance, with Swayman’s contract representing a vital piece of the puzzle.

