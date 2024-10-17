No Canadian Teams in CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings?

The 2024-25 NHL season is officially underway, and CBS Sports has just released its first power rankings. Surprisingly, no Canadian teams cracked the top five. Notably, the rankings were done just hours before the Toronto Maple Leafs’ decisive 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings last night.

Could things change soon? While the Maple Leafs sit just outside the top five, could they be moving up? Let’s take a look at who made the list and why.

Stars and Rangers NHL lead CBS Power Rankings

The Top Five NHL Teams According to CBS Sports

1. Dallas Stars (4-0-0)

The Dallas Stars are off to a perfect start, fueled by their stingy defense and breakout performances from young players like Logan Stankoven. The rookie has totaled five assists in four games, adding to the team’s impressive offensive depth. The Stars have only allowed five goals through their first four games. They look to be a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the ice.

2. New York Rangers (2-0-1)

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been a standout early this season. He posted a shutout in the opener and a .921 save percentage across his first three starts. Despite rumors of turning down an $11 million contract, Shesterkin is making his case as one of the league’s elite netminders. His strong start is giving the Rangers a significant advantage in their games.

3. New Jersey Devils (4-2-0)

Paul Cotter, a former Golden Knights depth player, has quickly made his mark on the Devils. He leads the team with four goals. New Jersey dominates puck possession, controlling nearly 59% of high-danger scoring chances when Cotter is on the ice. Early game action suggests Cotter is a perfect fit in the Devils’ top-six forward group, helping them stay near the rankings.

4. Florida Panthers (3-2-0)

The Panthers got a scare when captain Aleksander Barkov went down with an injury, but the news was better than expected—he’ll only be out for a few weeks. In the meantime, Florida is counting on Anton Lundell to step up, and the team has shown resilience. After a similarly slow start last season, the Panthers are no stranger to overcoming adversity and need that fighting spirit again. Interestingly, given the Panthers’ record of two losses already, it’s odd they made the power rankings. Reputation, perhaps?

5. Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0)

Vegas stars have delivered. Jack Eichel and Mark Stone combined for four goals and 12 assists in their first three games, while Alex Pietrangelo was a steadying force on the back end. The Golden Knights are off to a perfect start, proving that last season’s early playoff exit was just a one-off.

How Will the CBS Power Rankings Change for Next Week?

With the Maple Leafs’ recent win over the Kings, it’s fair to wonder if they’ll soon crack the top five. Their depth and star power, including Auston Matthews, could push them higher in future rankings. Until then, the early NHL season is showing some expected contenders—and a few surprises—dominate the conversation. Will Canadian teams rise in the rankings as the season progresses?

