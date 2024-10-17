Rutger McGroarty AHL Demotion Ironic After Forcing Trade to Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned forward Rutger McGroarty to the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre Penguins following his brief stint in the NHL. NHL fans, especially in Winnipeg, who watched as McGroarty forced a trade from the Winnipeg Jets earlier this year, only to be demoted to the AHL found the news a bit kismet.

McGroarty failed to register a point in three games while averaging 11:37 of ice time. Concerns about his ability to keep up with NHL speed, particularly his skating, have been prevalent since his move to Pittsburgh. It’s a wake-up call for the forward who had a sense of arrogance that he was destined for the NHL, only to find out the team he was so happy to go to doesn’t think he’s ready.

The Penguins have assigned forward Rutger McGroarty to the @WBSPenguins (AHL). pic.twitter.com/rP1YjqNLvS — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 16, 2024

One notable moment came in a viral clip where McGroarty was outmaneuvered by Max Domi of the Toronto Maple Leafs, causing him to crash into the boards. While this mistake alone wasn’t the reason for his reassignment, it certainly didn’t help his cause.

McGroarty had previously expressed excitement about joining the Penguins, praising the organization’s development system and veteran leadership. However, the Penguins’ decision to send him down comes just days before he was set to face the Winnipeg Jets, the team that drafted him 14th overall in 2022. Fans have been quick to point out the irony, given McGroarty’s decision to leave the Jets in search of a better opportunity in Pittsburgh.

Fans Have Been Trolling McGroarty Since the News Of AHL Demotion Became Public

Social media buzzed with jokes about McGroarty’s situation, with some speculating whether he might demand another trade after his early NHL setback. Others, like Jeff O’Neill of TSN OverDrive, couldn’t wipe the smile off their face when it was clear that karma was biting McGroarty in the butt.

Despite this rough start, McGroarty remains a key prospect for the Penguins, who will now hope he can regain confidence and improve his skating in the AHL.

The focus for Sunday’s game between the Penguins and Jets will now shift to Bryan Little, as he signs a one-day contract to retire with the Winnipeg franchise.

