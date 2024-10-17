A report broken by Elliotte Friedman: “Hearing Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars are closing in on a long-term extension in the “Jeremy Swayman range” Stars secure their No 1 goalie.” That would mean the Stars are paying Oettinger between $8-$8.5 million per season on an eight-year contract.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun adds: “Further to @FriedgeHNIC here, sources confirm Oettinger has agreed to an 8-year extension. Will pay him in the Swayman/Ullmark AAV range. Not signed yet but being finalized as we speak.” He followed up a few minutes later confirming the news after the Dallas Stars tweeted the deal was done.
Jeremy Swayman held firm during his negotiations with the Boston Bruins, hoping to help reset the market for goaltenders. He’s clearly succeeded if the Oettinger deal is coming in around the same AAV. Oettinger was set to become an RFA and is playing in the final year of a deal that pays him $4 million.
Oettinger Has Proven Himself to Be An Elite Goalie for the Stars
Oettinger, 25, has become one of the NHL’s top young goaltenders over the past four seasons. Selected 26th overall by Dallas in the 2017 draft, he made his NHL debut during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign. It didn’t take him long to claim the Stars’ starting role and he’s been considered a top goalie in the NHL since.
He boasts a 116-48-23 record in 196 regular-season games, with a .914 save percentage, 2.49 goals-against average, and 11 shutouts. He’s also gone 23-22 in 47 playoff games, helping the Stars reach the postseason three straight times, including Western Conference Final appearances in 2023 and 2024.
The Stars said of the deal, “He is an integral part of our core that will allow us to contend for the Stanley Cup this season, but also for many years to come.” Jim Nill added, “I’m pleased that Jake and his wife Kennedi will be part of our family for many years to come.”
