Are NHL goaltenders too protected? That question became a hot topic after last night’s Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers game. In the young season, multiple disallowed goals have further fueled the debate. The goal is often automatically called back if a goalie is touched in the crease. During the intermission, Oilers analysts Bob Stauffer and Joaquin Gage discussed the question.

Both analysts delved into the issue, with Gage, a former NHL goaltender, and Stauffer highlighting various angles. Stauffer expressed frustration, likening goalies’ overprotection to NFL quarterbacks. He argued that goalies should be able to fight through minor contact without relying on interference calls. He pointed out that disallowing goals for incidental contact can take exciting, game-changing moments off the board. It would also lead to lower-scoring games and fewer offensive highlights.

There Are Good Reasons Why Goalies Should Be Protected

Protecting goalies is essential for their safety. Goaltenders are vulnerable, focusing primarily on stopping shots rather than anticipating contact. Without strict rules on goalie interference, it could lead to more injuries. It could also open the door to players deliberately targeting goalies to gain an advantage. With the game’s pace constantly increasing, protecting these players ensures their ability to perform at a high level throughout the season without the constant risk of injury.

In the same game, a controversial moment unfolded with Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner. While playing the puck outside his crease, he was run over by Flyers captain Sean Couturier. Whether the hit was accidental or intentional remains unclear, but Couturier dropped his shoulder into Skinner showing there was no attempt to avoid the contact. This hit led to back-to-back fights, with Oilers defenseman Troy Stecher immediately stepping up to confront Flyers Couturier, who had initiated the collision.

Oilers vs Flyers game showed that goalie protection in the NHL is an issue

The incident sparked frustration among the Oilers, as it should. It is odd that, on the one hand, even the slightest touch on a goalie inside the crease often results in a disallowed goal. Yet goalies seem unprotected outside the crease.

Consistency On Protecting Goalies Disappeared in Oilers vs Flyers Game

On the flip side, many feel that the current rules have swung too far in favor of goaltenders, leading to too many disallowed goals. When every minor bump or incidental contact results in a no-goal call, it can slow the game’s momentum and diminish the excitement. A large part of hockey’s appeal comes from high-paced, dynamic plays. If goalies are shielded too much, it reduces the number of high-scoring games, making the sport less thrilling for fans.

As Gage and Stauffer pointed out, the NHL must find a balance. Goalie protection is crucial. But overprotection can dampen the excitement of the game, leaving fans frustrated when goals are taken away for minimal contact. Could a looser interpretation of interference rules strike that balance?

That’s the ongoing debate this season and is unlikely to be settled anytime soon.

