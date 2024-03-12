Nick Robertson Frustrated With Maple Leafs Waiver Moves

Nick Robertson understands the situation he’s facing with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he certainly doesn’t like it. The ongoing salary cap dance that has affected so many young and inconsistent NHL players has arguably affected Robertson more than others. The Toronto Maple Leafs 22-year-old forward was recently sent down to the Toronto Marlies, for the umpteenth time. He’s starting to grow frustrated by the fact his life as a non-waiver up-and-down player seems to be a more consistent thing than his offensive production.

Some will say that’s on Robertson. After all, if he made himself indispensable, maybe none of this would be happening. Then again, because of his contract situation, he’s a likely candidate for repeated demotions and promotions regardless of his production.

The latest move was part of a strategic salary cap juggling play to accommodate Calle Jarnkrok’s return from injury. The Leafs faced a tough decision, with the only options being to send rookie Matthew Knies down or place a player on waivers. Unfortunately for Robertson, Pontus Holmberg had just surpassed the 70-game NHL threshold, losing his waiver exemption. That meant Robertson was going down, yet again.

While Robertson acknowledged the necessity of the move, he expressed his resentment of the situation. “I understand it but I’m not going to sit here and say that I’m happy. I want to play, but I understand my contract situation,” remarked Robertson after a practice session at Scotiabank Arena.

This isn’t the first time Robertson has been affected by the Leafs’ contract maneuvers. According to The Hockey News, he humorously noted his growing expertise in navigating the complexities of the salary cap. “Every year I’m learning something new with the cap situation. I think I’m getting more knowledge to become an assistant GM one day,” he joked.

This is probably not how he wanted to learn these rules. Robertson made it clear that he was not pleased with the situation. “I’ve been in plenty of situations before where waivers have kind of screwed me. I’m numb to it,” he admitted. “I’ve had to be in situations where I’ve had to find my way back and stuff. But like I said, I’m not happy about it. I want to be in the lineup. It is what it is. I just manage it and wait for my name to be called.”

For Robertson, this latest shuffle is just another chapter in his inconsistent career. He’s had fluctuating ice time and fluctuating production, and he goes up and down from the AHL to the NHL regularly. This may be a situation where he needs to move to another team to finally get a real shot to stick in the NHL.

