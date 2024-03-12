Ottawa Senators Could Reunite With Former Norris Trophy Winner

The 2024 Trade Deadline has now come and gone. With many teams looking to bolster their lineup, only one jaw-dropping deal was made. The Tomas Hertl trade sent shockwaves through the NHL and was a complete shock to many fans around the league. While big trades are fun, the idea of one of your favorite players joining your favorite team always crosses a fan’s mind. While the Ottawa Senators didn’t make any big splashes, they could soon, namely kicking tires on an Erik Karlsson reunion.

Friedman on Erik Karlsson (32TP): "It's not going to be an easy one to move, it definitely isn't…I'll say this, there is going to be a lot of focus on Ottawa, if there's one team that you would think would consider it, it would be them with Daniel Alfredsson there" — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 11, 2024

The idea of reuniting with someone who was once a fan favorite is a fun thought. That goes for anybody, no matter who the player or team may be. This exact scenario is true for the Senators and long-time defenceman Erik Karlsson, who has found himself in trade rumors once again, while only having joined the Pittsburgh Penguins via trade this season. In a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman gave Sens fans a glimmer of hope, that there could one day be a reunion.

Ottawa Senators Could Make It Work

This reunion would take a lot of moving parts. While the Karlsson trade to the Penguins needed a third team, this deal would as well. While Karlsson makes $10 million with the Penguins, the Senators could make a deal work. This deal makes sense as well, as Friedman mentioned, there is already a connection between Karlsson and assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson.

Erik Karlsson Ottawa Senators rumors

Karlsson has not been a great fit in Pittsburgh with the Penguins, so maybe getting traded back to Ottawa makes sense. This season with the Penguins, Karlsson has scored eight goals and added 35 assists for 43 points through 63 games. He is coming off a 101-point season with the San Jose Sharks, so this is a big step down. So, how would a trade work?

In the 2024-25 season, the Senators have over $14 million in cap space. While it’s fair to assume the Penguins could retain some money, the Sens would still have to move someone out. Artem Zub, Joonas Korpisalo, and Mathieu Joseph all come to mind as potential cap casualties. Theoretically, a deal would look like the Senators acquiring Karlsson at 10% retained in exchange for Zub, a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2025 third-round pick.

While unlikely, a deal like this isn’t impossible. Karlsson with the Penguins has not worked, and the Senators want to become competitive. If new Sens GM Steve Staios wants to make a splash and change his team around, this deal could send some shockwaves through the league.

