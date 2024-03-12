Ottawa Senators Could Reunite With Former Norris Trophy Winner

The 2024 Trade Deadline has now come and gone. With many teams looking to bolster their lineup, only one jaw-dropping deal was made. The Tomas Hertl trade sent shockwaves through the NHL and was a complete shock to many fans around the league. While big trades are fun, the idea of one of your favorite players joining your favorite team always crosses a fan’s mind. While the Ottawa Senators didn’t make any big splashes, they could soon, namely kicking tires on an Erik Karlsson reunion.
The idea of reuniting with someone who was once a fan favorite is a fun thought. That goes for anybody, no matter who the player or team may be. This exact scenario is true for the Senators and long-time defenceman Erik Karlsson, who has found himself in trade rumors once again, while only having joined the Pittsburgh Penguins via trade this season. In a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman gave Sens fans a glimmer of hope, that there could one day be a reunion.
Ottawa Senators Could Make It Work
This reunion would take a lot of moving parts. While the Karlsson trade to the Penguins needed a third team, this deal would as well. While Karlsson makes $10 million with the Penguins, the Senators could make a deal work. This deal makes sense as well, as Friedman mentioned, there is already a connection between Karlsson and assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson.
Karlsson has not been a great fit in Pittsburgh with the Penguins, so maybe getting traded back to Ottawa makes sense. This season with the Penguins, Karlsson has scored eight goals and added 35 assists for 43 points through 63 games. He is coming off a 101-point season with the San Jose Sharks, so this is a big step down. So, how would a trade work?
In the 2024-25 season, the Senators have over $14 million in cap space. While it’s fair to assume the Penguins could retain some money, the Sens would still have to move someone out. Artem Zub, Joonas Korpisalo, and Mathieu Joseph all come to mind as potential cap casualties. Theoretically, a deal would look like the Senators acquiring Karlsson at 10% retained in exchange for Zub, a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2025 third-round pick.
While unlikely, a deal like this isn’t impossible. Karlsson with the Penguins has not worked, and the Senators want to become competitive. If new Sens GM Steve Staios wants to make a splash and change his team around, this deal could send some shockwaves through the league.
Next: Analyzing the NHL’s Decision on the John Tortorella Suspension
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Nick Robertson Frustrated With Maple Leafs Waiver Moves
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson has grown increasingly frustrated by how often he's...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Ottawa Senators Could Reunite With Former Norris Trophy Winner
In this article, we look at a potential reunion between the Ottawa Senators and...
-
NHL Features/ 1 day ago
Analyzing the NHL’s Decision on the John Tortorella Suspension
Reviewing the NHL's decision on the John Tortorella suspension for two games. Did they...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Chemistry vs. Big Splashes: Oilers Found Right Deadline Balance
The Edmonton Oilers made deadline additions, but also kept their full roster in tact....
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Light at the End of the Tunnel: Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks may have missed the playoffs this season, but there's still a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Might Have Had Different Trade Brewing for Adam Henrique
The Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks pulled off a multi-player, multi-team deal at the...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Cautiously Inactive: Evaluating the Ottawa Senators Trade Deadline
Ottawa was expected to be busy at the NHL Trade Deadline, but Steve Staios...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
Top 5 Winners of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline
There was plenty of action at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline but which teams...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 3 days ago
Reaction to Devils Trade for Kaapo Kahkonen
In this article, we react to the San Jose Sharks' trade for Kaapo Kahkonen...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Trade Deadline Moves: A Step Forward or Backward?
With three new faces in orange and blue many still question, did GM Ken...