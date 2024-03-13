Maple Leafs Get Steal With Bobby McMann to 2-Year Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Bobby McMann to a two-year contract extension, as per the team’s announcement on Wednesday. The average annual value of the contract is $1.35 million. McMann’s story is a remarkable one. Exactly a month ago, McMann was a healthy scratch until being inserted into the Maple Leafs lineup because John Tavares was sick. He scored a hat trick in that game and the rest was history.
McMann has been relentless in his work ethic, even though nothing was guaranteed for him. But, he got an opportunity and he seized it. He started producing the moment he was slotted into the lineup and he’s got a scoring touch and brings other elements to the roster. If he continues to develop for the Maple Leafs, this contract is going to be an absolute steal.
In 40 games this season, the 27-year-old Wainwright, Alta. native has 10 goals and eight assists. McMann went undrafted after his four-year career at Colgate University concluded in 2019-20. He originally joined the Maple Leafs organization as a free agent on April 2, 2020. He had 71 points (49 goals, 22 assists) in 118 career American Hockey League games with the Leafs’ affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.
McMann Has Proved to Be One of the Maple Leafs Most Pleasant Surprises
He’s pegged as a utility winger with the ability to create scoring chances and goals at an efficient rate. He’s been a lot more than that over this season. In fact, he’s come out of nowhere and been one of the team’s most pleasant surprises.
At the very least, he has become a very good two-way NHL bottom-six forward.
