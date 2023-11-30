The NHLPA is reviewing the Chicago Blackhawks termination of the contract of forward Corey Perry, who released a statement on Thursday. Perry, who was placed on waivers this week, cleared. His contract was then immediately terminated by the organization. They cited a “workplace matter” that was in violation of their own policies. Little is known about what happened, but reports are surfacing that it was alcohol related and had to do with inappropriate conduct towards a team employee.

But, the alleged incident is not being pursued legally and the league is not looking into further discipline. The assumption being that what Perry did might not have been seen as damning in the eyes of another organization, but because the Blackhawks have been in the media for all the wrong reasons, they couldn’t be associated to anything remotely scandalous. Now, the NHLPA wants to know if there was enough there to warrant terminating his contract.

Told that the NHLPA is reviewing the Corey Perry matter. Once contract is officially terminated, union has 60 days to file a grievance. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) November 29, 2023

Elliotte Friedman wrote in his 32 Thoughts column on Wednesday night, “The NHLPA cannot proceed unless Perry agrees. It wanted to grieve on Patrik Berglund’s behalf during the 2018-19 season, but the player refused. So that termination went unchallenged.” Apparently, Perry has given the NHLPA to go-ahead. According to Larry Brooks, ‘Told that the NHLPA is reviewing the Corey Perry matter. Once contract is officially terminated, union has 60 days to file a grievance.”

What Happens If The NHLPA Files A Grievance?

If the player’s association feels the Blackhawks did Perry wrong, they could file a grievance. He has 60 days to do so and if he wins, would restore the financial compensation. Either way, he becomes a UFA and he can go on to sign with another team.

Why the salary matters is because it changes what Perry might seek with another team. It also potentially changes how other teams view him. It is being reported that a couple of teams have already shown interest in Perry’s services. The more teams that do, the more likely he is to have options. He could sign for more than league minimum, or he may have the option to go to a contender that isn’t afraid of the PR mess that could come with his signing.

Corey Perry Releases Statement

In a statement released by Corey Perry on Thursday he said: ” I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and have let you all down.”

Corey Perry releases a statement: pic.twitter.com/UnXbuk1tlS — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 30, 2023

He goes on to say:

“As a result of my actions, there have been speculation in rumors. I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families. Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behavior was inappropriate and wrong.”

Finally, he states,” I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career. Once again, I am deeply sorry.”

