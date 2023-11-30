Expect the Philadelphia Flyers to be busy this season when it comes to possible trades. As the 2023-24 NHL season unfolds, the Flyers are poised to be active participants in the trade market. As a rebuilding club, that makes sense. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, in a recent post, highlighted two Flyers prominently featured on the trade board. His list included right defenseman Sean Walker and left defenseman Nick Seeler.
Seravalli’s insights suggest that the Flyers are open to various opportunities that align with their long-term vision for improvement. He writes, “Walker has been a pleasant surprise for the Flyers, who are open to just about anything that will make them better for the long haul.” Walker, 29, has been a noteworthy contributor, surprising the team with his performance. Having played 22 games this season, he boasts three goals and seven assists, amassing a total of 10 points. As a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), Walker’s potential departure could bring significant returns for the Flyers.
Nick Seeler, 30, labeled affectionately as “Nicky Nails” by Seravalli, has become a fan favorite. He’s tenacious and relentless on the ice, a trait valued in the NHL. Despite playing on a two-way contract with an AHL pay rate, Seeler has secured a full-time NHL role under coach John Tortorella in Philadelphia. With 22 games played, Seeler has contributed five assists, totaling five points. He’s an ideal candidate for a third-pair defensive pickup.
Seravalli suggests the potential departures of Walker and Seeler could shape the team’s future positively.
Morgan Frost Is Also a Flyers Trade Deadline Candidate
Chris Johnston of The Athletic adds Morgan Frost at No. 9 his his trade board. There has been plenty of talk about Frost this season as he’s been in and out of the lineup. He’s played in 12 games and has four points. Charlie O’Connor of Philly Sports noted that Tortorella wasn’t a fan of what Frost offered last season. He worked his way back in, but even today, it’s not clear the Flyers are “fully sold” on the player. O’Connor added, “I just don’t think he’s one of Tortorella’s guys.”
The trade market dynamics, as outlined by both Seravalli and Chris Johnston of The Athletic, position these Flyers as key figures to watch as the season progresses, with potential trade scenarios unfolding closer to the deadline.
