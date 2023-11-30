Flames Trade Nikita Zadorov to Canucks for Picks

As has been confirmed by the teams involved, the Calgary Flames have traded defenseman Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks and have acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (from the Blackhawks) and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Calgary will receive the best of the 5th round picks that Chicago owns.

Early reactions are that it’s a shocker the Flames didn’t get more out of the deal.

The Flames tweeted that they moved the disgruntled defenseman and then shortly after, the Canucks confirmed. They tweeted, “General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have acquired D Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft (acquired from CHI) and a third-round pick in 2026.”

TRADE! The #Flames have acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from Vancouver in exchange for defenceman Nikita Zadorov: https://t.co/GVJDEIudyo pic.twitter.com/r2nZtRUsOg — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 30, 2023

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have acquired D Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft (acquired from CHI) and a third-round pick in 2026. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 30, 2023

ESPN’s Kevin Weekes provided updates on the interested parties this week while other insiders were suggesting the Flames weren’t in a hurry to make a deal. Among the other teams eyeing the rugged blueliner were the Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Devils.

Several weeks ago, Zadorov expressed his desire for a change, sparking discussions about a potential trade. However, the intricacies of this season’s salary cap landscape have presented challenges in finalizing deals, as numerous teams find themselves in close proximity to the NHL salary cap ceiling. While the Flames have conveyed to Zadorov their openness to a move, they have opted for a patient approach, awaiting the emergence of the right deal. Recent strong performances by the team over the past couple of weeks have alleviated the urgency to trade him, as the Flames still perceive themselves as contenders, with Zadorov playing a significant role in their success.

Zadorov Answers a Major Question of Canucks

Elliotte Friedman and Rick Dhaliwal both reported Zadorov’s name as a potential target this week, and Dhaliwal said on Wednesday, the Canucks are firm in their stance of not parting with their first-round draft pick. Clearly, that was not something they had to worry about with this trade based on what they gave up.

Zadorov traded to Canucks

In the 21 games played this season, Zadorov has notched a goal and five assists, emphasizing his physicality through 41 hits and 19 blocks. Remarkably, he maintains an average ice time of over 18 minutes per game, showcasing his integral role in the team’s dynamics. The Flames’ strategic patience reflects their commitment to securing a favorable deal while recognizing the continued impact Zadorov brings to their competitive aspirations.

