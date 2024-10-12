From NHL to the World Poker Tour, “Phil the Thrill’s” New Game

Phil “The Thrill” Kessel, the 17-year NHL veteran known for his over 400 career goals and two Stanley Cup wins, is turning the page on his hockey career and stepping into a new arena—the world of professional poker. The ex-Toronto Maple Leafs forward is famous for his on-ice scoring ability and lighthearted off-ice personality (including his infamous Stanley Cup hot dog moment).

He has officially signed on to become a professional poker player with the prestigious World Poker Tour.

You can see the video below that shares Kessel’s new-found passion.

Will Kessel’s On-Ice Skills Translate to Poker Success

Kessel’s success in hockey wasn’t just about his speed and shot accuracy. He might also have skills that will serve him well at the poker table. His patience, quick decision-making, and knack for reading his opponents—traits that made him a formidable forward in the NHL—could give him an ante-up in high-stakes poker. Just as he dissected defenses on the ice, he’ll now focus on reading body language, bluffing, and outmaneuvering opponents at the poker table.

Good Luck to “Phil the Thrill” in His New Game

Kessel is embarking on this new chapter in his career. But there’s no doubt he’ll bring the same level of entertainment and competitiveness that fans have come to love. Whether he’s scoring goals or stacking chips, Phil Kessel’s journey is far from over. Here’s wishing him the best of luck as he enters the poker world!

