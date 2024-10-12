In a recent update on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ injury situation, head coach Craig Berube provided key information regarding the status of two prominent players: captain John Tavares and goaltender Joseph Woll. Tavares appears to be nearing a return after battling an illness, while Woll’s status remains uncertain as he has not yet resumed skating.

Here are the main points Berube discussed.

Tavares Is Close to Returning, But there is No Timeline on Woll

Berube indicated that John Tavares is progressing well in his recovery from an illness. While he didn’t provide a specific timeline for Tavares’ return, the coach noted that the captain is “getting better.” This is encouraging news for the Maple Leafs, who look to have their leader back on the ice soon.

In contrast, Berube reported that goaltender Joseph Woll has not been on the ice and does not have a timeline for his return. The uncertainty surrounding Woll’s injury leaves the team in a challenging position as they navigate the season without one of their key netminders.

Maple Leafs Injuries Will Alter Gameplan vs. Penguins

Overall, Craig Berube’s updates reflect a mixed bag for the Maple Leafs. While Tavares’ impending return offers a glimmer of hope, the lack of progress with Woll raises concerns for the team’s goaltending situation. The organization will continue to monitor both players’ conditions as they aim for a successful season.

John Tavares Maple Leafs extension talks

After starting the season 1-1-0, the Maple Leafs will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby. Max Pacioretty will slot in on the top power-play unit in Tavares’ absence. Meanwhile, Pontus Holmberg will step into the second-line center role next to William Nylander, and Bobby McMann will move into the second-line left-wing spot.

