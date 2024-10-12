Would You Do It?: Maple Leafs Polarizing Liljegren Trade to Flyers

A recent trade proposal (courtesy of PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool) could bolster the Toronto Maple Leafs blue line by acquiring Rasmus Ristolainen from the Philadelphia Flyers. In exchange, Toronto would send Timothy Liljegren, a former first-round pick, to Philadelphia. Along with Ristolainen, the Maple Leafs would receive a 2026 fourth-round pick. This deal is intriguing but raises the question: who wins and loses in this trade?

It’s a polarizing trade based on Ristolainen’s cost and sometimes scary underlying numbers on defense. Plus, the Leafs don’t just want to give Liljegren away. Let’s break it down from both sides—what would Toronto and Philadelphia gain or lose?

The Maple Leafs’ Perspective

What They Get: Rasmus Ristolainen

Toronto would acquire Ristolainen, a former first-round pick with the size and physicality the Maple Leafs might need on their third-pairing defense. He is in the third year of a five-year, $25.5 million deal, bringing playoff experience and a defensive presence to the blue line. However, Ristolainen struggled last season, only managing a single goal and three assists in 31 games while dealing with injuries. He could provide more stability to Toronto’s back end; however, that’s on paper. His offensive production and durability are concerns.

Would Rasmus Ristolainen from the Flyers to the Maple Leafs make sense?

The Upside for the Maple Leafs

Ristolainen adds physicality and depth to the defense.

He could thrive in a more limited, third-pairing role in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs also receive a 2026 fourth-round pick, which could prove useful in the future.

The Risks for the Maple Leafs

Ristolainen’s contract is hefty ($5.1 million per year), especially given his recent injuries and lack of offensive production. It also plays havoc with their salary cap, which takes masterful massaging in the best of times.

Trading away Liljegren, who still has potential, could return to haunt the Maple Leafs. Liljegren has shown flashes of solid play and might be just entering his prime. It’s hard to give up on him.

Perhaps Liljegren is better than most people believe. His advanced analytics are strong, even though he might seem uninvolved by the eye test or as if he can’t put up many points.

The Flyers’ Perspective

What They Get: Timothy Liljegren and a 2026 4th Round Pick

Philadelphia would acquire Liljegren, a 2017 first-round pick who has yet to secure a regular spot in Toronto’s lineup. Liljegren could be a perfect fit for a Flyers team looking to rebuild its blue line with younger talent. He’s still only 25 and has shown potential to grow into a top-four defenseman with the right development. In his 196 NHL games, Liljegren has registered 14 goals and 51 assists, showing some offensive upside.

Would the Flyers and Maple Leafs make good partners in a trade that includes Timothy Liljegren?

The Upside for the Flyers

Liljegren is younger, with a lower cap hit, and has room to grow into a top defenseman.

He could slot into Ristolainen’s role, offering more mobility and puck-moving skills.

This trade aligns with the Flyers’ rebuilding process by adding another young, controllable asset.

The Risks for the Flyers

Ristolainen is more established, and losing his physical presence might hurt their defense in the short term.

Although Liljegren has potential, his inconsistency in Toronto raises questions about whether he can solidify a top role in Philadelphia.

Who Wins the Trade?

From the Maple Leafs’ perspective, acquiring Ristolainen adds a veteran defenseman with size and experience to a blue line that needs stability. However, they risk giving up a younger, more mobile defender in Liljegren, who might still have untapped potential. The Maple Leafs need to weigh whether Ristolainen’s experience is worth Liljegren’s upside.

For the Flyers, this deal could be a win. They move on from Ristolainen’s contract while gaining a younger, more versatile defenseman in Liljegren. Philadelphia is rebuilding, so adding youthful talent fits perfectly with their long-term strategy.

Ultimately, the Flyers benefit more from this trade proposal, securing a younger asset that could develop into a piece of their rebuild. For the Leafs, while Ristolainen could help in the short term, losing Liljegren might cost them in the long run. Should Toronto really part ways with Liljegren, or would this trade be too risky?

But this is one perspective. As readers, do you have a different one?

