Report: Mitch Marner Unaware of Key Part of Rantanen Trade Talks

Mitch Marner’s decision to reject a trade to the Carolina Hurricanes before the deadline has sparked debate, but new details suggest he may not have had all the information at the time. According to Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun, while Marner took time to consider before ultimately declining the deal, he was unaware that the proposed trade involved Mikko Rantanen coming to Toronto in return.

Simmons wrote in his column:

“For all he talks about wanting to be a Maple Leaf for life, his only team, his only town, when he was asked about waiving the no-trade arrangement in his contract, he didn’t answer immediately. The next day he declined the invitation to be dealt at the deadline — ostensibly for Mikko Rantanen, although he didn’t know that — and Marner did so with a business-like calmness. He again stated, both privately and publicly, that Toronto was his place and the Leafs were his team.”

Did Marner Know the Trade Was for Rantanen?

If Simmons’ report is accurate, it’s a huge detail that make earlier reports fascinating. Insiders like Elliotte Friedman and Chris Johnston both suggested that the Leafs speficially went to Marner to tell him that the organization had an opportunity to acquire Rantanen and that was the main reason they were asking Marner to consider a trade. The idea was that Toronto “had to ask” so as not to miss an opportunity.

Simmons seems to be suggesting that Marner was simply asked if he would waive his no-trade clause but not told why. Not having all of the information might have changed Marner’s stance on staying with the Leafs. It would be logical to assume that if he was aware Toronto would be adding Rantanen and signing him, he would either a) really want to stay and be a part of things or b) want to be traded knowing the Leafs were moving on.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Hurricanes Reportedly Leaked the Trade Talks for Marner

Simmons also suggested that the Hurricanes deliberately leaked details of the trade talks. He believes Carolina wanted to shift attention away from criticism over their decision to trade for Rantanen and if it looked like the Hurricanes might land Marner, it would be a good look.

It remains to be seen whether Simmons is correct or earlier reports from Friedman and others are more accurate. Marner’s potential lack of awareness of Rantanen’s involvement does raise questions about how the situation was handled.

