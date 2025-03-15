Three Potential Destinations for Mitch Marner This Offseason

With the trade deadline behind them, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in a challenging position. Forward Mitch Marner is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, leaving Toronto with a tough decision. If they can’t re-sign him, they risk losing him for nothing, as a trade before free agency would yield minimal return. Should Marner hit the open market, several teams could be in the mix for his services.

Here are three of the most realistic destinations for him next season.

Blackhawks Looking for Bedard Support

The Chicago Blackhawks are in desperate need of a forward who can guide the team and Connor Bedard to future success. GM Kyle Davidson attempted to resolve this problem by adding forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen, but it hasn’t been successful so far.

With defenseman Seth Jones and his heavy cap hit out of the organization, the Blackhawks have the perfect opportunity to sign a superstar for Bedard long-term. Marner could very well be that guy since he is one of the most consistent playmakers in the league. He’d be the perfect fit for a goal-hungry forward like Bedard.

Mitch Marner Toronto Maple Leafs

Marner May Prefer a “Quieter” Team Like Utah

Marner may be tired of playing for a large fanbase with the backlash that comes with playing in one. Adam Proteau of TheHockeyNews noted that Marner may enjoy playing in an organization that is passionate but not watched under the lens of a microscope.

Proteau called it a “fishbowl lifestyle” and claimed that Marner might find enjoyment in playing in Utah and for an organization like the Utah Hockey Club. Outside of the fanbase, the team is a piece or two away from being playoff contenders. Adding Marner will not only propel the franchise in the right direction but also propel players like Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther for the better.

Dubas Might Make Marner to Penguins a Possibility

Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas has the opportunity to acquire Marner this offseason. Given that he was the former GM of the Maple Leafs, Marner may prefer to go somewhere where he’s already developed a strong relationship with management.

The Penguins haven’t been afraid to express their interest in veterans. If Dubas is really interested in giving the core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang core one more Cup, Marner could be the missing piece. With Crosby still performing up to his expectations, adding Marner will only boost them and help the team overall.

