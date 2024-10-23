NHL Trade Talk Recap Oct. 22: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canucks, Panthers…

In today’s NHL Trade Talk recap (Oct. 22, 2024), the Florida Panthers extended the contract of head coach Paul Maurice, while the reports suggest that Elias Pettersson is having trouble dealing with the Vancouver market. Finally, the Edmonton Oilers lost a close one in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes amid rumors of changes to their struggling power play and their blue line.

NHL Trade Talk Recap Oct. 22: Oilers, Canucks, Panthers, Maple Leafs

The Edmonton Oilers moved Darnell Nurse over to the right side of their blue line, asking him to serve several roles versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday night. The Oilers got the early lead and played well, but ultimately let the Hurricanes back in. A heartbreaking overtime loss will sting for the Oilers, who are still trying to figure out their power play.

Panthers Extended Head Coach Paul Maurice

After leading his team to a Stanley Cup last season, Panthers’ head coach Paul Maurice was given a new contract. It was announced as a multi-year extension. On the same night, the Panthers lost 5-1 to the Minnesota Wild. He noted, “I am hopeful and thankful that the ink dried on that thing.”

Is Vancouver Market Hurting Pettersson’s Game?

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently suggested that Elias Pettersson may be struggling with the mental pressures of playing in a demanding market like Vancouver. Friedman hinted that Pettersson is highly aware of the criticism directed at him, which may be contributing to the inconsistency in his performances. Despite being an elite talent, his up-and-down play has raised questions about whether signing him to an $11.6 million per year contract for the next eight seasons was the right move.

Maple Leafs Lose to Blue Jackets, Without Joseph Woll

There was chatter heading into Tuesday’s game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets that the Toronto Maple Leafs might start goaltender Joseph Woll. It was Dennis Hildeby who got the start after Woll wasn’t ready to go. Hildeby let in six goals on 38 shots. Matthew Knies and Nick Robertson scored for Toronto.

David Kampf was made a healthy scratch in the game, which was interesting timing considering trade rumors that are surrounding the forward. What team is being linked to Kampf? Find out here.

