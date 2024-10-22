Following the Calgary Flames’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken, head coach Ryan Huska addressed the team’s play and Nazem Kadri’s crucial mistake, which led to Jordan Eberle’s game-winning goal. After the disappointing loss, Huska stressed the need for accountability and a strong bounce-back from Kadri and the team. He highlighted turnovers and odd-man rushes as critical issues that must be corrected as the team moves forward.

Kadri’s Turnover Leads to Overtime Loss

One of the turning points in the overtime loss was Nazem Kadri’s critical mistake. Kadri’s turnover paved the way for Jordan Eberle’s game-winner. Huska did not mince words about Kadri’s error. He admitted that such turnovers happen in the game but emphasized the importance of limiting those mistakes. He hoped Kadri would learn from this and ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Huska commented: “Turnovers happen—they’re part of the game. However, limiting them and how you respond is what matters most. I expect a response from Kadri and the rest of the team after this.”

Huska Expects a Strong Team Response After the Loss

While Kadri’s mistake was highlighted, Huska’s message was directed at the entire team. He believes the Flames can bounce back from the loss and that their ability to respond will define their growth this season. Huska has consistently focused on accountability, and this latest loss was no exception.

Huska remarked, “You expect a response from the team. It’s not just about one mistake but how we react as a group. … We have to limit those turnovers and odd-man rushes. They happen, but managing those situations is critical.”

Flames’ Nazem Kadri makes OT mistake versus the Seattle Kraken

Huska also pointed to the need for the Flames to tighten up their defensive play, particularly when limiting turnovers and preventing odd-man rushes. The coach noted that such mistakes gave Seattle key opportunities, ultimately leading to their victory. By focusing on these areas, Huska hopes to see improvements in the Flames’ overall game management, especially in high-pressure moments like overtime.

The Bottom Line: The Flames Are a Team at a Crossroads

The Flames’ loss to the Kraken is an early-season test for Huska and his team. Kadri, a key team leader, must prove that this error was a one-off, not a sign of inconsistency. The Flames are a skilled team, and they must focus on discipline and smarter decision-making in tight games.

How Kadri and the Flames respond in the coming games will be vital in shaping the team’s direction this season. Huska’s emphasis on accountability signals that the team’s resilience and ability to learn from mistakes will be under the spotlight moving forward.

Related: 3 Names Playing a Key Role in the Flames’ Early Success