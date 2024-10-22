Blues Sign Jake Neighbours to Two-Year, $7.5 Million Extension

The St. Louis Blues have signed young winger Jake Neighbours for two more years, avoiding restricted free agency next summer. Neighbours, 22, inked a two-year extension worth $7.5 million, with an annual average value (AAV) of $3.75 million, as announced by Blues President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong.

Neighbours, drafted 26th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, enjoyed a breakout season in 2023-24. The Calgary native tallied 27 goals and 11 assists in 77 games, showcasing his knack for net-front presence and physical play. His 138 hits ranked fourth on the team, adding to his growing reputation as a multi-category contributor.

In his young career, Neighbours has already made a significant impact, totaling 53 points in 135 regular-season games. He also represented Canada at the 2023 World Championships, winning a gold medal.

Through six games in the 2024-25 season, Neighbours has already posted three points (two goals, one assist) and continues to evolve into a key player for the Blues.

Neighbours Looking to Take Big Step After Signing with the Blues

He said last season that he was ready to take a big step in his NHL career. He noted, “You want to be out there every situation in a game, be one of those key chess pieces for your team.” He’s a solid player but knows he still has a long ways to go, “The more I can get out there and learn… it’s only going to help me.”

This new deal gives him a chance to really elevate his play and hit it out of the park on his next contract. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of this deal.

