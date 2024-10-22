Maple Leafs’ Physical Dominance: The Key to Victory

The Toronto Maple Leaf’s new head coach, Craig Berube, is having his way, and it’s working. The Maple Leafs are being more physical in their style of play. Wherever the inspiration comes from, the team seems to be buying in. Last night, in the team’s 5-2 win over a strong Tampa Bay Lightning team, the storyline could be wrapped up in one phrase: “Success through grit and aggression.”

This shift in the Maple Leafs’ game plan was crucial for Monday night’s win. It humbled the Lightning and kicked Vasilevskiy from the crease. Using their physicality, the Maple Leafs wore down Tampa Bay’s defense and created opportunities they weren’t getting in previous seasons.

Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann Have Embraced the Physicality

Key plays by young stars like Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann demonstrate this new system. Knies, in particular, has become a key player in the physical game. He’s now using his size and strength to create space for himself and his teammates. At the same time, McMann’s aggressive forechecking irritated Tampa Bay’s defense. His physical presence forced turnovers and gave Toronto chances to capitalize. And they did.

Along with the third and fourth lines, these players played havoc by constantly pressuring the Lightning’s defensemen, making it harder for them to execute clean breakouts. It worked so well that it seemed to take the flash out of the Lightning.

Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann were keys to the Maple Leafs victory.

One of the biggest advantages of this physical strategy on Monday night was that it created scoring chances. In particular, the Maple Leafs’ bottom-six forwards effectively drove the puck deep into the offensive zone and used their physicality to retrieve it. This relentless pressure forced defensive mistakes and tired out the opposition, making the Lightning vulnerable to quick strikes. As a result, the Maple Leafs’ third and fourth lines contributed to the offense, making them an essential part of the team’s success.

Physicality Even Disrupted a Great Goalie Like Vasilevskiy

Last night, this physical play also disrupted an elite goalie like Andrei Vasilevskiy. As one of the best goalies in the NHL, he thrives on positioning and calmness on the net. By crowding the crease, battling for loose pucks, and screening him, the Maple Leafs made Vasilevskiy’s job tougher.

He had to deal with heavy traffic in front of the net for the entire game, often resulting in deflections or rebounds that were harder to control. Of the five goals Toronto scored, how many were pretty? The answer is None of Them. They were just blue-collar goals that helped to win the challenging games.

This physical play puts extra pressure on even the best goalies. Last night, it was the key to creating Toronto’s scoring chances. It was simply the reason the Maple Leafs overwhelmed the Lightning to win the game going away.

Can the Maple Leafs Build on This Physical Pattern?

On Monday night, the Maple Leafs’ commitment to a physical game plan influenced the game’s outcome. By wearing down Tampa Bay’s defense, creating scoring opportunities through physicality, and disrupting the Lightning’s goalies, Toronto found a formula that could lead to a win.

The victory begs two questions: First, is this a winning strategy for the long haul? Second, can the Maple Leafs continue to play this way for the season? Postgame, it seems that continuing to execute this strategy could be a key to their long-term success.

Physical play is often the deciding factor, particularly in the playoffs.

Related: Playful Warmups to Painful Exit: Vasilevskiy Pulled vs. Maple Leafs