Oilers Let Down Skinner in Late in 3-2 OT Loss to Hurricanes

The Edmonton Oilers’ frustrating season continued with a hard-fought 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Frozen Frenzy night, dropping their record to 2-4-1. After leading 2-0 heading into the third period, thanks to two goals from Connor McDavid, Edmonton couldn’t hold off a late surge from Carolina. Sebastian Aho scored the game-winner with just six seconds remaining in overtime.

Aho now has 24 points in his last 12 games against Edmonton. Stuart Skinner was fantastic for the Oilers, but his team couldn’t earn him the win. In fact, both goalies were outstanding, with Frederik Anderson making 33 saves and Skinner stopping 30 shots.

It was a fantastic mid-October game with high-paced action.

Skinner made critical saves throughout the game, including a huge one in overtime, but defensive lapses and an inability to clear the puck led to the Hurricanes’ late-game heroics. Edmonton’s offense was buzzing with opportunities, especially Zach Hyman, who created great looks but still couldn’t find the back of the net. He’s now gone seven games without a point, an incredible position to be in coming off a 54-goal season.

Oilers Couldn’t Finish an Extremely Entertaining Game vs. Hurricanes

This game highlights the Oilers’ ongoing struggles to finish games and capitalize on chances. Despite their offensive firepower, they couldn’t close the door on Carolina, letting a 2-0 lead slip away. The Oilers did get a power play goal, but the team didn’t make any changes to the first unit, which ultimately went 1-4.

Skinner played great, but the Oilers lose to the Hurricanes

This was a fast-paced game and it might sting for the Oilers who played well. Credit to Carolina, who never gave up and were relentless in their comeback. Aho’s game-winner was a crushing blow, leaving fans wondering if it’s time for the Oilers to make significant changes before it’s too late.

