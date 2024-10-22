The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight (October 22) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET. After an impressive 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Maple Leafs want to continue their momentum. Here’s a look at the expected lineups for both teams.
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2-0) Projected Lineup:
1. Maple Leafs Forward Lines:
- Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
- Bobby McMann — Max Domi — William Nylander
- Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson
- Steven Lorentz — David Kämpf — Pontus Holmberg
2. Maple Leafs Defensive Pairings
3. Maple Leafs Goalies
- Joseph Woll (expected starter)
- Anthony Stolarz (backup)
4. Maple Leafs Scratches and Injuries
Scratches include Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren, Ryan Reaves, Dennis Hildeby
Injuries include Calle Järnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpää (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Key Maple Leafs Lineup Notes About Tonight’s Game
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate following their victory over Tampa Bay. According to coach Craig Berube, Joseph Woll, who was sidelined for the first six games due to a lower-body injury, may make his season debut tonight. Ryan Reaves could slot into the lineup in place of Kämpf as the team tweaks its lineup for the matchup.
The Maple Leafs will seek to maintain their physical edge, a point of emphasis this season under Berube. With a tougher physicality and players like Max Domi and Chris Tanev in the lineup, this matchup will showcase how the Leafs are evolving their game.
