Florida Panthers Extend Head Coach Paul Maurice

The Florida Panthers announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with head coach Paul Maurice. His current contract, set to expire after the 2024-25 season, has been extended following a historic run with the Panthers, including their first-ever Stanley Cup victory last season.
Maurice, 57, is now in his third season with the team, holding a 98-58-15 regular season record and a 29-16 postseason mark, the most playoff wins by any coach in Panthers history.
In his first two seasons, Maurice led the Panthers to two Stanley Cup Finals, including a victory over the Edmonton Oilers last season. His leadership has secured an Atlantic Division title, two Prince of Wales trophies, and the franchise’s crowning achievement—their 2024 Stanley Cup.
Maurice’s impressive coaching career includes over 1,800 games, second only to Scotty Bowman in NHL history. With 873 career wins, he ranks fourth all-time. Panthers General Manager Bill Zito praised Maurice’s impact, stating, “Paul has resolutely led our organization to unprecedented success… We are excited for Paul and his staff to continue to keep the Florida Panthers as a destination franchise for the foreseeable future.”
