Montgomery Blowup at Marchand Raises Concern of Fallout with Bruins

An exchange between Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery and captain Brad Marchand during the playoffs has raised eyebrows, potentially signaling deeper tensions between the two and hints that their long-term future may be affected. On a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman and host Kyle Bukauskas got into a discussion about the incident, questioning whether Montgomery’s fiery reaction and physical contact with Marchand could lead to issues down the line.

During the game, Montgomery publicly snapped at Marchand, which was one thing. However, when he made physical contact with the player (aggressive or not) Montgomery may have crossed a line that could get ugly, if Marchand or the Bruins want to make something more of it.

“You don’t see coaches yell at players like that on the bench much anymore,” Friedman noted. The aggressive nature of the exchange made Friedman wonder if there were unresolved issues between the two behind the scenes, or if there was something specific about Marchand’s actions that triggered such an intense response from Montgomery.

Again, more concerning, however, was the physical contact between Montgomery and Marchand. While it appeared to be a minor nudge, the fact that it happened at all raised questions. “In this day and age, there isn’t supposed to be contact,” Friedman explained, emphasizing that even small, physical gestures between a coach and player can be problematic. Bukauskas echoed these sentiments, noting, “There is that line that can’t be crossed.”

Montgomery has been known for his fiery nature, particularly in moments of frustration. This wasn’t the first time he publicly called out a key Bruins player—during last season’s first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he was critical of David Pastrnak at a crucial moment. Now, with the Bruins already under pressure to maintain their winning ways, this incident could signal further tension between coach and captain.

What Happens Next Between Marchand and Montgomery?

Marchand, who is currently dealing with contract negotiations with the Bruins, might be in a delicate position. While the negotiations have remained relatively quiet, compared to Jeremy Swayman’s recent extension discussions, one has to wonder if this kind of exchange changes the dynamic.

The real test will be how the Bruins respond moving forward. As Bukauskas put it, “It’s one thing to voice your displeasure, but introducing contact to the equation invites potential issues.” Is Marchand going to let this go like it was no big deal? Will he remember this while negotiating? Will he even want to play for Montgomery moving forward?

This all may amount to nothing, but people are talking.

Whether the fallout will fizzle out or grow into a larger issue is yet to be determined. For now, it remains a situation to monitor as both Marchand and Montgomery either move on or this festers.

