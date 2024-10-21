The Canadiens Scoring Leaders After Six Games?

The Montreal Canadiens are surprising everyone, including head coach Martin St. Louis, as they battle for recognition in the season’s early stages. After six games, they hold a 2-3-1 record—not great, but not bad. Led by a young, hungry group of players still learning to gel as a team, the Canadiens are off to a competitive start. Their offense, driven by this emerging core, is beginning to show promise. Who are the Canadiens scoring leaders so far this season?

Over these six games, some expected performances and surprising developments are worth highlighting as the team fights for consistency and success.

The Montreal Canadiens’ Top Scorers

#1: Cole Caufield

Cole Caufield has been Montreal’s standout player (and perhaps the most popular among fans). The young forward leads the team with six goals and one assist for seven points. Caufield is showing his elite goal-scoring touch, converting almost a third of (30%) his 20 shots on goal. It’s an impressive shooting percentage.

Two of Caufield’s goals have come on the power play, and he’s already scored two game-winners. His talent for finding the back of the net keeps the Canadiens in games. He plays almost 19 minutes (18:40) each game. His early-season success is a promising sign, especially his hot shooting accuracy.

#2: Juraj Slafkovsky

A pleasant surprise so far has been Juraj Slafkovsky. He’s now the team’s second-leading scorer with six points (1 goal, five assists). The 2022 first-overall pick is beginning to emerge as a playmaker. Already, he’s registered five helpers, including two for the power play. His 18:14 average time on ice (TOI) echoes his growing confidence and decision-making on the ice.

Although his shooting percentage is less than half of Caufield’s (he’s putting up a success rate of 14.3%), his all-around contributions have been an early surprise. Although expectations of Slafkovsky were high, his ability to set up plays has been a pleasant surprise for Canadiens fans.

#3: Nick Suzuki

Nick Suzuki is the team’s captain. While he hasn’t scored, he’s registered five assists. He’s also averaging 20:12 TOI and has won 54.1% of his faceoffs. Suzuki is nothing if he isn’t reliable.

Surprisingly, Suzuki has yet to score a goal. While it’s unusual for a player of his ability, his playmaking ability makes him an asset. Given his five assists in six games, he’s been helping teammates. Suzuki is strong on the puck and tough to beat in one-on-one battles, although he’s smaller. Once he scores his first goal, expect them to come in bunches. Until then, he keeps plugging along, happy enough to set up his teammates.

The Canadiens’ Defensemen’s Contributions

#4: Lane Hutson

Rookie defenseman Lane Hutson has been another pleasant surprise. He’s put up four assists in his first six NHL games while playing heavy minutes (23:08 TOI). In one game, he played 30 minutes of the 60 minutes. His offensive skills from the blue line shine as he quarterbacks the Canadiens’ power play. He’s registered two assists with the man advantage.

Although he’s still finding his defensive game (with a -1 rating and six penalty minutes), he’s composed and confident. He’s going to be a keeper and perhaps one of the NHL’s top defensemen sooner rather than later. His unique ability to generate offense from the back end makes him a standout young player.

#5 Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson (Tied)

One of the biggest surprises is that three of the team’s top six scorers are blue-liners. In addition to Hutson, Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson have also contributed four points each. Guhle has scored a goal to add to his three assists. Matheson has yet to score but has added four assists. He’s also averaging over 23 minutes per game.

Both young defensemen are essential to the Canadiens’ defense. They are also pushing the team’s pace offensively. They can jump into the rush and contribute on both ends of the ice, which has been critical in Montreal’s early games.

Canadiens’ Scoring: Key Takeaways and Surprises

Reviewing the Canadiens’ scoring statistics reveals four key takeaways or surprises. First, Caufield’s scoring surge is no surprise. He’s showing why he’s one of the top goal-scorers in the league. His 30% shooting accuracy is impressive, but can he continue? The answer is likely not. Still, he’ll need to maintain a high level of consistency as the season progresses.

Cole Caufield stays hot for the Montreal Canadiens

Second, Slafkovsky’s growth as a playmaker has been unexpected. Fans expect him to score goals, but his ability to assist on goals has added a second dimension to his game. Third, while Suzuki hasn’t scored, his high assist totals show he’s still impacting games in other ways. His leadership and two-way play are essential for the Canadiens’ success. He’s their leader.

Fourth, Hutson is one of the best young players to come along. His solid offensive instincts from the blue line are fun to watch. And his contributions as a rookie display his talent game after game. The surprise is even fading a bit it’s been so regular. His ability to manage the power play and generate assists has been a highlight.

The Young Canadiens’ Are Fun to Watch, But Can They Win?

The Canadiens’ mix of youthful energy and growing chemistry has been evident in their scoring contributions early in the season. Caufield leads the charge, and Slafkovsky is stepping up as a playmaker. Suzuki is as steady as always.

But the fun part of watching Montreal is their young defensive corps. They are learning and making mistakes but growing every game. Perhaps they won’t help the team make the postseason, but they are close. Montreal’s future looks bright as they continue to build around their talented core.

