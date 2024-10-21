Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: Game Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2-0) return to Scotiabank Arena to face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (3-1-0) tonight. Both teams sit at six points early in the season, with Toronto looking to bounce back after a tough home loss to the New York Rangers. Tonight’s game starts at 7:30 pm EST and will be broadcast on NHL Network.

This game brings two of the NHL’s top teams together, with the Lightning looking to build on their recent momentum and the Maple Leafs hoping to continue winning when they score three or more goals. Key players like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner will seek to exploit the Lightning’s power play struggles, which have gone just 2-for-16 so far and are 0-for-10 in their last three games. Toronto will aim to capitalize on its offensive depth and strong goaltending to secure another home win.

Both Team’s Starting Lineups

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Starting Lineup:

Forward Lines:

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul

Mikey Eyssimont — Morgan Geekie — Conor Sheary

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee

Defense:

Victor Hedman — Janis Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Darren Raddysh — Nick Perbix

Goaltenders:

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

The Toronto Maple Leafs Starting Lineup:

Forward Lines:

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — Nick Robertson

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Defense:

Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Goaltenders:

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby

Players to Watch As the Maple Leafs Meet the Lightning

Fans should keep an eye on Nikita Kucherov for the Lightning. He’s on fire and has already scored seven goals and added two assists this season. His dynamic play alongside Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point has led the line to a combined +16 rating, making them a constant offensive threat.

The Maple Leafs’ top scorers are Max Domi, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander.

Max Domi has been a consistent playmaker for the Maple Leafs, with five assists in five games. With one goal and four assists, Mitch Marner will look to create more scoring opportunities alongside Matthews and Knies.

Injury Report

Tampa Bay Lightning:

None

Toronto Maple Leafs:

Joseph Woll (Lower Body – IR)

Connor Dewar (Shoulder – IR)

Max Pacioretty (Undisclosed)

What’s Next for Both the Lightning and the Maple Leafs?

Following this game, the Lightning will face the New Jersey Devils on October 22 at 6:45 pm EST. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs will hit the road to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on the same night at 7:30 pm EST. Both teams will try to carry momentum from this matchup into their busy schedules.

Related: Anthony Stolarz Stats Are Misleading with the Maple Leafs