Flyers Fans Mixed as Tortorella Scratches Matvei Michkov

Philadelphia Flyers fans are not happy on Thursday following news that rookie superstar Matvei Michkov is going to be a healthy scratch Thursday night as the Flyers take on the Tampa Bay Lighting. After winning Rookie of the Month honors in the NHL, there have been a few hiccups in Michkov’s game, but scratching him to seemingly send a message feels excessive.
Lineup update: Forward Anthony Richard will make his Flyers debut tonight in Tampa. Matvei Michkov comes out of the lineup.— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 7, 2024
Goaltender Aleksei Kolosov starts between the pipes. #PHIvsTBL | #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/QXiRvWKBqi
The reaction from fans on social media was swift and as overreactive as one would imagine.
“That’s it! I’m out until this dinosaur isn’t behind the bench anymore,” said one fan. “I’ve been a Torts apologist for a while now. This is inexcusable,” said another. Hunter Brody of Brodes Media, tweeted, “Healthy scratching Matvei Michkov is a disgrace.”
When asked why he was making his star rookie a scratch, Tortorella responded, “Just part of the process.” He added, “We’re trying to help him.” There are a few fans and analysts who are arguing that this is overdue. Anthony SanFilippo tweeted, “His play at 5-on-5 has not been good for a while. Torts actually showed some real patience waiting til Game 14, to be honest.”
How Will Michkov React to Being Scratched?
Tortorella has benched Michkov before and the player took it well but was frustrated. He told reporters to move on from the line of questioning when asked about missing a few shifts and it’s unclear how this is going to sit. No doubt, reporters will ask Michkov about having to watch a game from the stands and it will be intriguing to see if he takes accountability for his struggles or feels as though he’s being singled out on a team that has seen several players go through stretches of lousy hockey.
Whether this becomes a huge story in Philadelphia will be fascinating to watch.
Next: Gretzky Story: Wrong Team Told They Could Draft Patrick Kane
More News
-
NHL News/ 47 mins ago
Should Alarm Bells Be Ringing Regarding Auston Matthews’ Injury?
How bad is the Auston Matthews injury? Should the Toronto Maple Leafs and their...
-
NHL News/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Maple Leafs, Senators, Islanders, Oilers & Habs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 6, could Kadri move to the Maple Leafs, will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 14 hours ago
Oilers Lose Game Late to Golden Knights, Ruin McDavid’s Return
A late penalty by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins allowed the Golden Knights to score three goals...
-
Calgary Flames/ 18 hours ago
Reflecting on Kadri’s Comments: A Maple Leafs Reunion Still in Play?
Two weeks after Nazem Kadri didn't rule out a reunion with the Toronto Maple...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Senators Coach Travis Green on the Relevance of Fighting
Last night, Senators, Brady Tkachuk, fought with the Sabres Jordan Greenway. What did Senators...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Looking Back on How Corey Perry’s NHL Career Almost Ended
Corey Perry's NHL Future was in question after an incident in Chicago. He signed...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
McDavid’s Return vs Golden Knights Changes Life for the Oilers
There's good news for the Oilers tonight. Connor McDavid is back. Can he lead...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Niederreiter & Hellebuyck Fuel Jets Who Soar Over Utah
Last night, the Winnipeg Jets won yet another victory, this time shutting out the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Move Down Noah Philp Following News of McDavid’s Return
The Edmonton Oilers are moving Noah Phil to the AHL after learning that Connor...
-
Nashville Predators/ 1 day ago
Predators’ GM Threatens Rebuild, Reveals Who Isn’t Being Traded
Predators GM Barry Trotz discusses the possibility of a rebuild in Nashville, but clarifies...